This could be the right time for Arteta to go back for his Number One striker target

Arsenal are reportedly very keen to recruit a top goal-scoring striker this winter transfer window.

By now, Mikel Arteta should have conceded that the difference between Arsenal and Manchester City over the last two seasons was Erling Haaland. The difference between Arsenal and Liverpool this season is Mohamed Salah.

It doesn’t matter how much you dominate possession, win duels, or create chances; sometimes, you just need someone to bail you out. And I think last summer, the club knew who that someone was.

Arsenal were keen on recruiting Benjamin Sesko last summer but didn’t close the deal. According to Ben Jacobs, they still want the RB Leipzig man and feel confident he’ll choose them.

Jacobs revealed to GMS: “You’ve still got Benjamin Sesko, who Arsenal feels, when he chooses to finally leave Leipzig, has Arsenal in mind.

“There were kind of two parts last summer. One was, was Sesko going to renew? And he did. And two was, where was his preference if he didn’t renew? And Arsenal feel like they were at the front of the queue for Sesko in the player’s mind, if he’d chosen not to extend at Leipzig.”

Looking at Leipzig at the moment, I feel if Arsenal tried to go for Sesko, they could get the deal done.

RB Leipzig aren’t at their best and they’re 4th in the Bundesliga table, but losses like the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich suggest they haven’t been as great as last season. This season, they’re likely just fighting for a top-four finish.

They are currently 34th in the Champions League standings, making it almost certain they’ll bow out of the competition after the league phase games end.

Given this scenario, if Sesko is given the chance to lead the Arsenal attack as the first-choice #9, fight for league glory, and play in the Champions League knockouts, it’s hard to imagine he would turn down that proposition.

Reports suggest the Slovenian hitman is available for 70 million euros. If Arsenal truly want him and are desperate for an attacking signing, it’s puzzling why they wouldn’t try to sign him this winter.

Is it worth a shot?

