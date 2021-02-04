This crazy season might require Arsenal to finish inside the top three to play Champions League football

The current Premier League season has thrown up more surprises than in the last few campaigns as teams struggle to stay in form.

Manchester City currently tops the table, but Liverpool, Everton, and Tottenham have all been in that position before now.

The race for the top four is also an interesting one, with just 9 points separating the 4th placed team and the 10th.

Leicester City, Liverpool, West Ham, Everton and even Aston Villa are all a few points apart in the race for the top four.

Mirror Football has now revealed that this season could see the fourth-placed team fail to play in the Champions League.

This is because UEFA rules only allow at most five teams from a country to compete for the trophy.

For example, if Tottenham wins the Europa League, and Chelsea wins the Champions League, and both teams finish outside the top four, Arsenal would need to finish at least 3rd on the league table before they can play in the Champions League.

This is because the winners of the UCL and Europa League have already earned two spots, leaving just 3 more for English teams.

The good news is that Arsenal is still competing for the Europa League, so the Gunners can win it and take one of the spots in Europe’s elite club competition next season.