This crazy season might require Arsenal to finish inside the top three to play Champions League football

The current Premier League season has thrown up more surprises than in the last few campaigns as teams struggle to stay in form.
Manchester City currently tops the table, but Liverpool, Everton, and Tottenham have all been in that position before now.
The race for the top four is also an interesting one, with just 9 points separating the 4th placed team and the 10th.
Leicester City, Liverpool, West Ham, Everton and even Aston Villa are all a few points apart in the race for the top four.
Mirror Football has now revealed that this season could see the fourth-placed team fail to play in the Champions League.
This is because UEFA rules only allow at most five teams from a country to compete for the trophy.
For example, if Tottenham wins the Europa League, and Chelsea wins the Champions League, and both teams finish outside the top four, Arsenal would need to finish at least 3rd on the league table before they can play in the Champions League.
This is because the winners of the UCL and Europa League have already earned two spots, leaving just 3 more for English teams.
The good news is that Arsenal is still competing for the Europa League, so the Gunners can win it and take one of the spots in Europe’s elite club competition next season.
Chelsea aren’t winning champions league nor is Tottenham winning the europa league and we aren’t finishing 3rd so we won’t need to worry about it lol
Realistically, winning the Europa Cup is the only way we are going to qualify for the Champions League this season.Personally I cannot see us finishing in the top 8, never mind 3rd but I do hope I am proved wrong.The absence of Tierney is a real concern, and ,although I was not a great fan of Kolasinac, the decision to loan him out may prove a mistake particularly with AMN now out of contention.
I think it’s the “non-home-grown” conundrum that pushed Arsenal. They needed to have the optimum mix of players without having to pay someone for not playing.
I think they probably thought they could get a home grown left back option on loan.
But I agree with you.
And I’m also getting really worried about Tierney’s injuries. I just hope he doesn’t develop into another ‘talented crock’
Europa league has to be the main target and a strong finish to the season in the top8 possibly 6 depending on other teams performances but we need to keep the momentum going that has got us back playing again and creeping up the table slowly…
Few good performances in last 6weeks from players like Xhaka, Laca, Saka, SmithRowe & now Pepe make sme think it will click soon with Partey in there and Teirney at LB.. Gabriel now will be at LCB along with Holding at RCB…
Imagine if we win the Europa League and finish 7th in the League. That would not be a bad season.
On the other hand. Not going to Europe next year could have its own advantage.
We will concentrate on the League well.
The down side would be a huge drop in our financial status.
I wonder how Kroenke would react if we miss out on Europe. I guess he will not be happy at all.