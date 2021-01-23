“This deal surprises me,” ”Podcaster praises Arsenal’s transfer coup

Arsenal has been hailed for landing Mat Ryan on-loan from Brighton for the rest of the season.

The Gunners replaced Emi Martinez with Alex Runarsson in the last transfer window, but the Iceland international has been in poor form for them.

He has missed his chance to be the club’s second choice, and they have signed Ryan to take that position.

Ryan was Brighton’s first choice until this season, and he is considered as a reliable goalkeeper.

Speaking on Eurosport vodcast, cohost, Dotun Abijoh says he was in shock that the Gunners have managed to pull off such a transfer.

This is because he thinks Ryan is that good that he can be the first choice goalie in 6 or 8 Premier League teams.

He adds that Arsenal can be confident that they will be in good hands if Bernd Leno ever gets injured and Ryan has to step up as their goalkeeper.

“I am shocked. He is good enough to be a number one for six, seven or eight Premier League clubs,” began Abijoh via Eurosport.

“This deal surprises me. Maty Ryan, what an option to have as a back-up – great on the ball, top five in the league [in that regard], and if [bernd] leno got an injury he could easily fill the void as he is a very good goalkeeper.”