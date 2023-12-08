This versatile defender is urgently needed in January to cover for Arsenal’s defensive injuries

Aside from striking, the Arsenal midfield is one position that many expect to see bolstered in the winter. Signing another elite central midfielder is thought to be a wise move to improve Arsenal’s title hopes. That being said, a move for a midfielder may now be sacrificed in favor of a move for a certain right back, and here’s why….

Arsenal suffered an early-season injury setback when Jurrien Timber tore his ACL on Match Day 1 and the gunners were unable to replace him. The versatile Takehiro Tomiyasu stepped up in Timber’s absence. While there was no need to be concerned about losing an extra defensive option because of Tomiyasu, the Japanese international has also now picked up an injury that could keep him out until February, a situation that leaves Arteta with little choice but to sign a defender as soon as the transfer window opens.

According to transfer rumors, this defender could be Bayer Leverkusen’s in-form fullback, Jeremie Frimpong. When Leverkusen drew 1-1 with Dortmund last weekend, Arsenal scouts were reportedly present to watch the Dutch fullback.

Do you remember what I said above? “…a move for a midfielder may now be sacrificed in favor of a move for a certain right back, and here’s why.” According to Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta sees Frimpong as a utility player who can play not only at right back but also at midfield if needed. That said, I believe if he is signed, Arsenal’s desire to recruit a midfielder in the winter will be temporarily fulfilled until the summer.

If Arteta believes Frimpong can play in midfield, we can probably trust him because the Spaniard has an eye for talent. In Arsenal’s bid to sign a striker, a deal for Frimpong could be economical enough to allow them to go all out for one.

Daniel O

