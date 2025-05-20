This duo played their final home game for Arsenal against Newcastle

Arsenal played their final home game of the season at the weekend. While the fixture carried no direct jeopardy, winning was still a key priority, both to maintain runner-up ambitions and to restore pride against a Newcastle side who have proven problematic in recent meetings. The Gunners did secure the three points, drawing the curtain on what has ultimately been a heartbreaking campaign at home.

With a summer clear-out on the horizon, the match may have marked the final Emirates appearance for several squad members. For two players in particular, it was a confirmed goodbye. Jorginho and Kieran Tierney will both leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season. Fittingly, both were given the opportunity to feature one last time at the Emirates as second-half substitutes.

Jorginho’s short but steady spell draws to a close

Jorginho joined Arsenal in January 2023 from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £12 million. The experienced Italian midfielder will depart the club having made 79 appearances across all competitions, ahead of the final game of the season. In that time, he contributed two goals and three assists.

A composed presence in midfield, Jorginho brought leadership and calm under pressure, playing a valuable role in supporting younger players and helping maintain structure during key fixtures. He will now join Brazilian side Flamengo on a free transfer, bringing his time in North London to an end.

Tierney exit stings for fans but feels inevitable

Kieran Tierney’s departure, meanwhile, will hit harder among the Arsenal faithful. The Scottish international will also leave on a free, returning to Celtic, the club from which Arsenal signed him in 2019 for £25 million.

Tierney arrived injured but quickly won fans over with his aggressive defending, work ethic, and attacking contributions from full-back. Over six seasons, he made 143 appearances, scoring five goals and delivering 12 assists.

Despite his quality, recurring injuries hampered his ability to hold down a regular place in the team. More significantly, Mikel Arteta’s tactical shift to an inverted left-back role did not suit Tierney’s natural style. The manager’s preference for players more comfortable drifting centrally ultimately limited Tierney’s minutes, leading to his departure despite remaining a fan favourite.

As cited by Arsenal.com, the Emirates crowd gave both players a warm reception, recognising their contributions and commitment to the badge.

As the pair move on to new chapters in their careers, Gooners will wish them all the best. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.

Regarding Kieran Tierney’s departure, have Arsenal made a mistake by letting him go? Thoughts down below please Gooners.