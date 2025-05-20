This duo played their final home game for Arsenal against Newcastle

Kieran Tierney
Arsenal played their final home game of the season at the weekend. While the fixture carried no direct jeopardy, winning was still a key priority, both to maintain runner-up ambitions and to restore pride against a Newcastle side who have proven problematic in recent meetings. The Gunners did secure the three points, drawing the curtain on what has ultimately been a heartbreaking campaign at home.

With a summer clear-out on the horizon, the match may have marked the final Emirates appearance for several squad members. For two players in particular, it was a confirmed goodbye. Jorginho and Kieran Tierney will both leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season. Fittingly, both were given the opportunity to feature one last time at the Emirates as second-half substitutes.

Jorginho’s short but steady spell draws to a close

Jorginho joined Arsenal in January 2023 from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £12 million. The experienced Italian midfielder will depart the club having made 79 appearances across all competitions, ahead of the final game of the season. In that time, he contributed two goals and three assists.

A composed presence in midfield, Jorginho brought leadership and calm under pressure, playing a valuable role in supporting younger players and helping maintain structure during key fixtures. He will now join Brazilian side Flamengo on a free transfer, bringing his time in North London to an end.

Jorginho

Tierney exit stings for fans but feels inevitable

Kieran Tierney’s departure, meanwhile, will hit harder among the Arsenal faithful. The Scottish international will also leave on a free, returning to Celtic, the club from which Arsenal signed him in 2019 for £25 million.

Tierney arrived injured but quickly won fans over with his aggressive defending, work ethic, and attacking contributions from full-back. Over six seasons, he made 143 appearances, scoring five goals and delivering 12 assists.

Despite his quality, recurring injuries hampered his ability to hold down a regular place in the team. More significantly, Mikel Arteta’s tactical shift to an inverted left-back role did not suit Tierney’s natural style. The manager’s preference for players more comfortable drifting centrally ultimately limited Tierney’s minutes, leading to his departure despite remaining a fan favourite.

As cited by Arsenal.com, the Emirates crowd gave both players a warm reception, recognising their contributions and commitment to the badge.

As the pair move on to new chapters in their careers, Gooners will wish them all the best. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.

Regarding Kieran Tierney’s departure, have Arsenal made a mistake by letting him go? Thoughts down below please Gooners.

  1. Every time one reads these reviews, For some reason one always gets the impression that we’d rather lose Partey than Georgino.

    Anywhere, it’s good that both are leaving …. we going to have a rejuvenated midfield next season.

  2. In my opinion, we have made a mistake regarding Tierney.
    His attitude, commitment, professionalism encapsulated what I would like all pro footballers to have.
    But it’s his play as a proper defensive full back that we will miss and have to replace.
    I watched the two Newcastle full backs contain both Saka and Martinelli with comparative ease – no inverting nonsense or overlapping BS, just proper full backs nullifiying two top level wingers.
    I can’t remember Kieren ever being outclassed and he seemed to have an understanding with Martinelli that we haven’t seen with any other player.
    I was so proud and pleased with the reception he and Jorginho got when they came on.
    I wish them both the best in the future and, living in Scotland, I hope to see Kieren play with his beloved Celtic… who I do not support!!
    Once a Gooner always a Gooner Mr Tesco 👍

  3. I listened to a charming interview with Tierney. What a well rounded person he is. I hope his current fitness remains and he can get fulfilment back in Scotland

    Can’t fault Jorginho either. A classy player who wore the captain’s armband from time to time

  4. Was that the interview on Taks**e SueP?.
    If it was, I agree 100% as I listened to it on the way home yesterday.
    I took Jon Fox and your recommendation about this station and started listening again.
    From 10.00 till 4.00 is really good, but that twerp Goldstein after that has got me turning it off.
    If I wanted to listen about manure every day, I’d probably stay tuned, but he comes across as an unwashed bully, who loves the sound of his own voice!!

