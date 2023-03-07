This free-agent backup for Saka would be perfect for Arsenal’s pursuit of four trophies next season

For a player of Marco Asensio’s quality, Arsenal could be his best bet if he is to move to the Premier League.

Marco Asensio is having an ish-ish season at Santiago Bernabeu. The winger has made 31 appearances for Real Madrid, but most of these have been as a sub. In this time, he has scored six goals and provided five assists.

Now it has been well reported that his deal is expiring this summer. With game time and the offer on the table not meeting his requirements, he has had difficulty committing his future to Real.

Arsenal are admirers of the 28-year-old; he could be the perfect alternative for Bukayo Saka at right wing, and Estadio Deportivo say moving to the Emirates will be perfect for him.

They argue that under Arteta, he could get enough game time to be an option for the Spanish national team. Estadio Deportivo writes, “Offers from big clubs are not lacking for a Marco Asensio who has been linked to teams like Milan or Arsenal in the past, which would be perfect for him to have continuity and more minutes than he enjoys at the current Real Madrid, what he can make him lose his place in Luis de la Fuente’s new Spanish team.”

Arsenal may look at getting the Real Madrid man on a free transfer and I feel it is a deal worth considering.

So if Asensio were to switch to the Emirates, is he an assured starter? I don’t think so; it is unlikely; he may have to be content with not starting every week. However, his versatility and the fact that he can play anywhere in attack may see him easily get chances to be on Arteta’s team sheet, especially with four trophies to go for….

Daniel O

ARSENAL DESERVEDLY CONTI CUP WINNERS

Jonas can’t hide his happiness at finally winning a trophy with the Arsenal Women’s team.

“I’m so proud!” – Full press conference….…

