‘This guy is elite.’ Saka reveals the best player he has played against

Bukayo Saka has revealed Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets is the best player he has come up against and discusses a game where the Spaniard embarrassed him.

Busquet is one of the finest midfielders that has ever played the game, and it is not bad that Saka considers him an elite player.

However, the Englishman has competed against some of the finest players for club and country, and it is interesting that he hasn’t forgotten his encounter with Busquet in 2019.

In an interview with GQ, as quoted by The Daily Mail, the 20-year-old said: ‘Sergio Busquets, the way he just so elegantly turned me! [in a pre-season friendly in August 2019] I came at him to press him, I tried to fake this side then go to the other, and the way he just embarrassed me.

‘I was just like, yeah, this guy is elite.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has since developed into one of the finest players in the world, and if he faces the Spaniard again now, he would probably defend against the midfielder much better.

Arsenal has been privileged to enjoy the Englishman’s talents, and he looks like he could be a generational player.

At 20, he is already the team’s driving force. This means he can only get better, and we can safely build our team around him.

Hopefully, by the summer, the club will tie him down to a new long-term deal that guarantees he would spend the next few seasons at the Emirates.