This in-form star could still have a future at Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has looked electrifying in some Arsenal matches in recent weeks, months before he can speak to other clubs.
The striker will be a free agent in the summer if things don’t change. He could even sign a pre-contract with another European club when the winter transfer window opens.
The Athletic, as reported by The Daily Mail, claims his current fine run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed at the Emirates.
It is probably good enough to earn him a new Arsenal contract, but the report says the Gunners will not offer him a long-term deal.
It claims, however, they could hand him a short-term contract.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lacazette would be spoilt for choice when he becomes a free agent in the summer.
If he continues his fine form and adds many goals to his performance, he would give himself a good chance of earning a big deal at another club as a free agent.
If Arsenal offers him a new contract now, the striker is likely to take his time and listen to other clubs in the new year before deciding on his next step.
Arteta should already be working on his replacement and it would be interesting to see which striker joins Arsenal at the end of this season.
This is personal thing to Arsenal and the fans. The view from outside is different. With all the words behind him, the market sees something different. He has the backing of Arsenal at large and that helps to boost his confidence. Must say luck on his side as well. But really is he a total play maker or constructive player? The answer is no. Inside the box with hustle and striking presence of mind yes. Outside the box , with the ball his imagination and conversion, handling altogether is not clinical. One wonders why he has not been called into the France Team. Others, not-so-obvious players like Giroud who was not favored by Arsenal win the call for France. If he could be traded, while the ovation is there, this would be the opportunity to part ways with him amicably otherwise it might get inappreciable for his dedication, to have to push him out unceremoniously.