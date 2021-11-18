This in-form star could still have a future at Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has looked electrifying in some Arsenal matches in recent weeks, months before he can speak to other clubs.

The striker will be a free agent in the summer if things don’t change. He could even sign a pre-contract with another European club when the winter transfer window opens.

The Athletic, as reported by The Daily Mail, claims his current fine run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed at the Emirates.

It is probably good enough to earn him a new Arsenal contract, but the report says the Gunners will not offer him a long-term deal.

It claims, however, they could hand him a short-term contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette would be spoilt for choice when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

If he continues his fine form and adds many goals to his performance, he would give himself a good chance of earning a big deal at another club as a free agent.

If Arsenal offers him a new contract now, the striker is likely to take his time and listen to other clubs in the new year before deciding on his next step.

Arteta should already be working on his replacement and it would be interesting to see which striker joins Arsenal at the end of this season.