‘This is a dangerous game’ Paul Merson predicts Arsenal match at Brighton

Paul Merson has delivered his prediction for Arsenal’s forthcoming clash with Brighton, acknowledging the scale of the challenge facing the Gunners.

As the season approaches its conclusion, Arsenal are under pressure to secure victories in every remaining fixture, having already dropped valuable points earlier in the campaign. Brighton, widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most ambitious sides, represents a formidable obstacle. Matches at the Amex Stadium have historically proven difficult, and dominating the Seagulls on their own ground is a rare achievement.

A Demanding Away Fixture

Arsenal travel to a venue where they failed to win in the league last season. With Brighton retaining the same manager and largely the same group of players, continuity and cohesion remain strengths for the home side. Mikel Arteta’s team will need to deliver a disciplined and authoritative performance to secure the result they require.

The Gunners are aware of the stakes and are unlikely to underestimate their opponents. Following their recent victory over Chelsea, they will be aiming to raise their level further to maintain momentum in the title race. A professional display will be essential if they are to leave the south coast with maximum points.

Merson’s Verdict

Speaking to the Metro, Merson said: “This is a dangerous game for Arsenal.

“It’s always these games against teams like Brighton that you need to win if you want to lift the title at the end of the season.”

He added: “This will be a nice game for Eberechi Eze though. I expect him to retain his spot in the starting line-up. Brighton are a good footballing team so he will get chances to make an impact. Arsenal to keep ticking along here, 1-2.”

Merson’s assessment reflects both caution and confidence. While he recognises the threat Brighton pose, he ultimately expects Arsenal to edge a closely contested encounter and continue their push for the Premier League crown.

