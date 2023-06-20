‘This is a feeling I can’t really put into words,’ Saka reacts after his hattrick for England

Bukayo Saka stole the spotlight in England’s victory over North Macedonia yesterday, delivering an outstanding performance that showcased his immense talent. The Arsenal winger proved to be the star of the show by securing a remarkable hat-trick for his country.

Throughout his international career, Saka has experienced both highs and lows while representing England. However, his display in the match against North Macedonia stands out as his finest performance to date while wearing the Three Lions jersey.

Following an exceptional season with Arsenal, during which the team came agonisingly close to winning the league title, Saka expressed his delight at scoring three goals for his country. One of these goals was particularly exceptional, displaying his skill and ability to produce moments of brilliance on the pitch.

The attacker spoke after the match and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘This is a feeling I can’t really put into words.

‘I’m so happy. I like the first one but I have to go for the second one, when it’s outside the box, top corner.

‘It was a really special display with me and Rashy (Marcus Rashford) running down the wings we were really direct. Trent is a top, top player. At half-time he said to me he was going to do that pass; I was looking for him to thank him.’

Saka has been one of the finest players in our team for a long time and most Gooners would not be surprised that he delivered for his country last night.

He now needs to rest during the short holiday so that he can return for pre-season in top shape and ready to deliver for us in the next campaign.

