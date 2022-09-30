‘This is a game that never lets you down.’ Paul Merson makes his NLD prediction

Paul Merson expects the North London Derby this weekend to be one of the most exciting we have seen in a long time.

Arsenal and Tottenham will face each other in a game that promises to showcase the best of both sides.

Arsenal missed out on a Champions League place to their rivals last season, but they are at the top of the league table now, one point above Spurs who are third.

They need to maintain their momentum, and a win in this game would go a long way.

Considering that Antonio Conte’s men are unbeaten in the league this season, it would be easier to beat them on paper than at the Emirates.

However, former Gunner, Merson believes his ex-team will win.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘The way they’re playing at the moment, I don’t see Tottenham being able to beat Arsenal. They did defeat Leicester by a 6-2 margin the other day, but the scoreline flattered them in my opinion. Son Heung-Min hasn’t done well when he’s started games so far this season, and Antonio Conte might use him as an impact player to turn to on the bench.”

Adding: ‘Arsenal absolutely dismantled Brentford in their previous game, and their home advantage gives them the upper hand in this match.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tottenham has struggled at the Emirates and they know it would be hard for them again.

We need to take full advantage of playing at home in front of our fans to take all the points from this fixture.