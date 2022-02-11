This is a good time to be an Arsenal supporter states Michael Owen

Michael Owen admits Arsenal has become an impressive club after their 1-0 win against Wolves last night.

It was a game Mikel Arteta’s side needed to win, but they could easily have lost it as well.

The Arsenal of old would probably have dropped at least two points when they went a man down with 20 minutes left of normal time.

However, they defended their narrow lead after Gabriel Martinelli’s red card and earned a huge win.

Arsenal has been through ups and downs under Mikel Arteta, but his side has been improving as the season has progressed.

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Owen says it is a good time to be a supporter of the club.

He said on BT Sport as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘They’re still lacking a few good players but they look as if they can away to tough places now and fight it out a bit more. Usually they get bullied a lot of the time.

‘I watched them at the start of the season against Brentford and it was like this is the Arsenal of recent years but now they’ve got a bit of steel about them and if I was an Arsenal fan I’d be more hopeful at this moment than I have been in a while.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have really come a long way from when we hired Arteta as the club’s manager in 2019.

The Spaniard joined as a rookie boss, but he had clear ideas of how he wanted the team to play.

He has offloaded some of the players he met at the club and will keep adding new talents to the group.

From what we have seen so far, it is easy to trust him to lead us back inside the top four.

