‘This is big boy stuff now,’ Roy Keane predicts Arsenal’s match against Man City

Arsenal will visit Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend for arguably one of the toughest remaining fixtures for both teams.

They, along with Liverpool, are engaged in a close three-horse race for the league title this season, and neither side wants to fall behind.

The match at the Etihad Stadium holds significant importance for both teams, with City aiming to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal has displayed great character at this stage of the season, showing improvement compared to their performance in the second half of the last campaign.

However, City boasts more experience in clinching league titles, and many still consider Liverpool as the second favourites to win the league.

Despite this, Mikel Arteta’s side is confident in their abilities and will be targeting a shock victory at the Etihad this weekend. However, Roy Keane does not share the same optimism regarding Arsenal’s chances.

While predicting the outcome of the game alongside other pundits, Keane insists on The Overlap:

‘This is big boy stuff now.

‘Arsenal are not winning there. Arsenal are not winning at Man City.

‘I’m going 2-1 City. Arsenal aren’t winning there. You’re all getting kidded, I’m telling you.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are not the favourites to beat City, but we do not have to pay attention to these predictions.

Our players have been fantastic in 2024, and just need to stay focused on ourselves and how we will perform.

