This is my Arsenal line-up to face Liverpool – What is yours?

Here’s how I want Arsenal to field up against Liverpool by Yash

With the international break finally over, clubs can now focus on their respective league campaigns.

The going gets immediately tough for Arsenal. First, we travel to Anfield Stadium, a place where we last won in 2012 in the Premier League!

Then we host a tricky game against Newcastle United, who might improve under the highly rated Eddie Howe. Then Mikel Arteta takes his men to Manchester United and Everton.

The next 4-5 games will thus provide a sterner test for the team in Red and White, who’s largely had a favourable run of fixtures in the past two months.

It might be the best time to play Klopp’s Liverpool; Sadio Mane is back in training though

Liverpool's current injury list: ❌ Andy Robertson

❌ Joe Gomez

❌ Curtis Jones

❌ James Milner

❌ Jordan Henderson

❌ Naby Keita

❌ Harvey Elliott

❌ Bobby Firmino

❌ Sadio Mane 🤕 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 15, 2021

But first up it’s Liverpool and a good start in the match is what the Arsenal faithful would hope for. Arteta needs to get his starting 11 spot on or else risk being down at a place where very few teams find a way out.

Here’s how I would line-up the team:

Aaron Ramsdale starts. There is no doubt that Ramsdale is the best goalkeeper the Gunners have on their books. The Englishman has surprised everyone one not just with his ability to keep the ball out of the net but also his distribution.

The 23-year-old has been exceptional with his passes. That can prove to be an invaluable asset at Anfield, due to Jurgen Klopp’s gegenpress philosophy.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney start. Now that Tierney has started both the games for Scotland in the international break, he will most likely make a return to the Arsenal team at Anfield.

I expect the closest Liverpool vs Arsenal game in a long time. Arsenal’s back four is the first one in years that has a chance of nullifying Liverpool’s press. https://t.co/maN1cDNJ9m — AV (@davantarl) November 10, 2021

And what a boost it can prove out to be. The former Celtic man is not just defensively good, but he’s also one of the best crossers in the league.

Despite Nuno Tavares impressing in the Scotsman’s absence, Tierney is a different beast altogether. A back four of Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel and Tierney look solid on paper.

In the midfield, I just hope Thomas Partey is fit and ready to play. His presence can make a massive difference. Although the pivot of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been decent, it is not beyond imagination that the duo can struggle in the hostile environment that the Merseyside fans create.

With Xhaka out, Lokonga looks like the safest bet alongside Partey, if he is fit.

In front of them, I would go with the three players who have been excellent in the past two matches, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Alexander Lacazette.

Fans are naturally looking forward to the massive clash

All I’m thinking about is Arsenal Vs Liverpool on Saturday. 🤦‍♂️ — LoneChild👼🏾 (@LoneChildMJB) November 14, 2021

Saka and Smith Rowe have proved that they can do the defensive part of the game too. Which will be extremely important against the Reds, who will most probably have a greater share of possession.

Having two attacking players behind the ball, who also have the ability to counter-attack or play their way out can prove to be a deciding factor in the match.

I would keep Lacazette where he has played in the last two matches, as a second striker.

The Frenchman is not just a good center forward but he can also link-up and hold the ball up. Thus, I would again like to see his ability as a second striker behind club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal next 6 matches. Arsenal vs Liverpool (Away)

Arsenal vs Newcastle (Home)

Arsenal vs Man United (Away)

Arsenal vs Everton (Away)

Arsenal vs Southampton (Home)

Arsenal vs West Ham United (Away) Out of possible 18 ? Photo Courtesy. pic.twitter.com/nzUtMGtOSa — Stephen Mukangai (@SMukangai) November 10, 2021

The Gabon international trained at London Colney and is fit to play at the weekend. If Arsenal sit in a low block, his pace can help in hurting the opposition on the break.

The quartet of Saka, Lacazette, Smith Rowe and Aubameyang have enough quality to hurt the 2020 league champions.

Arsenal fans will just hope that everyone turns up for the blockbuster clash. And they have every reason to believe that they will…

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Lokonga

Saka Lacazette Smith Rowe

Aubameyang

What is your preferred team to face Liverpool? Drop down in the comments below.

Yash Bisht