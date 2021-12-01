This is my Arsenal team to beat Manchester United – What’s yours?

This is my team to beat Manchester United By Sylvester Kwentua

Hi friends, and so today I tried putting myself into Arteta’s shoes and tried picking the first team players against Manchester United on Thursday. Here is the team I will choose. I am using the 4-3-3 formation.

Defence: In goal will be Aaron Ramsdale! Nothing much to say about him being my goalie for that day, is there?

In a defence line of four players, I will use Tomiyasu on the right flank of the defence, Gabriel and White will retain their spots in the middle, and Tierney would play from the left back position. A lot of people may be shocked I am using Tierney, but I considered the possibility of Ronaldo playing from Manchester United’s right side of their midfield, and Tierney to me will do a better job at limiting Ronaldo’s effect from the wings.

Midfield: In a three man midfield, I will have Smith-Rowe as the main attacking midfielder, and he will be joined by Partey and Sambi. With Partey and Sambi doing the dirty jobs in the midfield, Smith-Rowe will have a lot of freedom to bomb forward constantly and even score a goal.

Attack: In a front three attack, I will choose Martinelli as my center forward and he will be flanked by Saka on the left and Pepe on the right. This formation will surely score goals, if the players are on their best form.

So guys, if you were Arteta, who would you choose for Thursday?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester