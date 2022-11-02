This is my Arsenal team to face FC Zurich – What’s yours?

Mikel Arteta faces a bit of a headache this week. by Dan Smith
He wanted to get a draw in Holland last Thursday which would have won our Europa League group, meaning he could give his first team players a rare week off.
He still of course could do that. The manager has every right to rotate his squad and expect to have enough to be beating FC Zurich at home.
The consequences of being runners up in our group are so huge though will the Spaniard want to take the risk?
Arsenal were not in Europe last season so some Gooners might not be aware of the rule changes to UEFA’s secondary competition.
All group winners essentially skip a round and head straight to the last 16.
Runners up go into the round of 32, the one campaign where you don’t want to be playing additional fixtures.
More crucial than that though, is your opponent would be one of the sides who drop down from the Champions League. We will learn in the next couple of days who those names are.
I don’t think it’s arrogant to play mostly a different 11 on Thursday to the one that will start at Stamford Bridge.
That’s the point of having a squad and any player who can’t be trusted to handle the pressure of a must win situation in the Europa League against FC Zurich at the Emirates, really shouldn’t be at our club.
Yes, many of those players let themselves down against PSV, but they still have fulfilled the criteria of getting us through this stage.
Many have used this competition for playing time and it would be harsh if they were now not shown faith, having done the hard part.
I also think it would be foolish if a Jesus, Saliba, Odegaard, etc, got an injury when we have alternatives to more then be able to handle a team with 1 point from their five games, and therefore nothing to play for in North London.
Let’s keep as many players as possible fresh for the weekend.
This is the team I would choose….
Ramsdale (assuming Turner is injured still)
Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Cedric
Lokonga, Partey
Martinelli, Vieira, Nelson
Eddie
Let me know your team peeps,
Would you go strong?
Dan
———- Turner
Cedric – Hold – Gabi – KT
——- ASL – Xhaka
Nelson – Vieira – Nketiah
———– Jesus
I would replace Partey for Xhaka..
We need Partey fresh for Sunday..
And his injury record is not pretty convincing..
On the other hand Xhaka is beast physically..
I never saw him getting injured…
So he can manage Thursday and Sunday..
Also we can take him off after 60th minute if we are comfortably ahead and put Partey for last 25 to 30 mins just keep ball moving…
Rest of the team is fine
Xhaka is suspended for game vs zurich as he collected 3rd yellow card vs PSV last week
Ohh Yeah..
Then I would start Viera, Odegaard, and Lokonga
I won’t risk Partey, especially when we are heading towards Stamford Bridge this weekend…
Ramsdale
Cedric. Hold. Saliba Tierney
Viera. Loko. Xakai
Nelson. Eddie. Martinelle
Sub off Saliba for gabby
Xakai for Partey
Marq for martinelle all on the hour mark hopefully we’re winning
Nelson Eddie? You cannot be serious man!!!
…………………………. Turner (if he is fit)
Soares . Holding . Tomiyasu . Tierney
………………….. Sambi-Lokonga
………….. Nwaneri …………. Vieira
Marquinhos ……………………………….. Nelson
……………………….. Nketiah
If our B team can’t win against Zurich at home, Arsenal had better look for their replacements in January. We need to keep our key players fresh for the game at Stamford Bridge
Gai, I totally agree with you👌
Turner (if he’s fit)
Cedric, Holding, Saliba, Tierney.
Lokonga, Viera, Odegaard.
Marquinhos, Nnkethia, Nelson
Need someone to score some goals, and it’s too much of a gamble to hope it’s the few games per year when Nketiah does it, so I reckon he’ll have to start Jesus + some others that he’d rather rest, then hopefully take them off ASAP & park the bus till the end. Probably what would have been the best plan against PSV too, but of course everything is easier in hindsight.
let the first 11 play. players should be ready to play for 180 minutes a day, forget only only 90 and be strong they r paid for that.
I’d happily play 180 mins per day for a fraction of the money EPL players earn!
Your selection is balanced and strong enough to beat many of the Premiership sides.
The bottom line is how mentally prepared and/or unprepared shall we be heading into the game tomorrow. Let the likes of Lokonga and others that are complaining of lack of game time step up and prove that they are better than those they aim to replace.
Thank you so much