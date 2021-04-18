This is my dream for next Arsenal manager – What’s yours?

My favourite choice for next Arsenal manager by Shenel

I know we are not actively looking for a new manager as the board and club seem to be happy sticking it out with Mikel Arteta, but if one experienced manager seems to become available at the end of the season would it really hurt to assess our options? Who would you like to take over from Arteta?

Given that reports from skysports.com today suggest that Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has asked to terminate his contract after his team beat Wolfsburg 3-2, to get closer to another Bundesliga title, despite having two years left on his contract, could we go in for him?

Well if that really is to be believed, would it be the worst move ever if Arsenal went in for him? Of course it wouldn’t, but reports also suggest that he is going to take the vacant German DFB National team job after the Euros once Joachim Low steps down.

Flick has so far won six trophies within 18 months at Bayern, including the Champions League and Bundesliga titles and with stats as good as that against his name, he wouldn’t be such a bad replacement for Arteta now would he.

He masterminded a Bayern Munich treble and completely turned their season around after football became monotone and boring under previous manager Nico Kovac. Flick managed to get all the players on board and create a team spirit that showed constant passion, fight and determination to wanting to be the best that they can be, something in which Arsenal have been inconsistent in doing so far this season, although there have been glimpses.

Now I am not saying Flick would be the right man for the job, because you can never really tell if someone is going to be the right man until they arrive and show what they are capable of.

But given how we gave Arteta a chance, who had zero managing experience and zero trophies to his name before joining Arsenal, Flick who has big experience and a number of trophies to his name surely cannot be as bad as Arteta right? Gooners?

Shenel Osman