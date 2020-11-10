This is my ideal Arsenal line-up – What’s yours?

Willian and Lacazette must be dropped by ThirdManJW

I recently wrote an article in regard to our attacking problems from a tactical viewpoint, but what else does Arteta need to change to improve our threat in the final third?

Although tactics are the be-all and end-all, changes to formation, and starting XI, can have a positive impact as well. Willian, and Laca MUST BE DROPPED! They have been so poor this season and have had enough opportunities. Even in the games when Laca has scored, he hasn’t looked great, and Willian is clearly still working for Chelsea! Pepe needs to replace Willian, and Auba for Laca asap! Although Pepe has been inconsistent, he will often chip in with a goal or an assist and is far more threatening in the final third than Willian. I understand why Arteta has been reluctant to start Pepe, because it’s all about the team structure, and defensive responsibility, but that rigid structure is currently stifling Pepe, and all of our attacking players.

I would like to see Arteta give our attacking players a little more freedom, especially at home, and against so called “lesser teams”, although I 100% agree that we need our current rigid defensive structure in the big games, and probably most away games, because it has been very effective. Even if Arteta doesn’t do this, just give Pepe some consistent game time anyway, and see what he can do? Because it’s hard for him, being in and out of the team, and only getting 20 minutes here and there in the league. Although Pepe isn’t an Arteta signing, surely, he’s a better option than agent Willian!

Then we have Laca. He has been very poor for quite some time now. Even the excuse that he holds up the ball well, is over. It just bounces off him, or he keeps falling over! He also comes so deep at times, that he’s hardly a goal threat, and when he does get a chance, he keeps missing absolute sitters. At best, he occupies CBs, but even that doesn’t seem to be benefiting the likes of Auba like it used to. What’s even more frustrating, is that when Arteta drops Laca, Nketiah gets the nod ahead of Auba upfront. It is ridiculous that one the best strikers in Europe can barely get a game upfront, in an average side, which is what we are, and have been for a while.

To some degree, one can understand why Arteta stuck with Auba out on the wing, as it was working fairly well, but no longer this season. As I said earlier, I love the fact that Arteta is putting the team first, but it’s painful seeing Auba back defending. He’s too good a striker to be used in this role, and you would never see other top strikers back defending such as: Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Kane, etc. His talent is being wasted. Auba is a goal machine, so you want him as close to the opponent’s goal as possible, not in your own penalty area!

Now that the goals, and shots have dried up for Auba, maybe Arteta will FINALLY start playing him up front. Nketiah isn’t the answer either at the moment, so it has to be Auba. The international break for once is a blessing in disguise, as Arteta now has a couple of weeks to reflect on our problems, and work on some solutions.

Against top opponents, and most away games, I would like to see:

Leno

Saliba Luiz Gabriel

Bellerin Partey Elneny Tierney

Pepe/Martinelli (when fit) Auba Saka

Against lesser opponents, and most home games, I would like to see:

Leno

AMN Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Partey Elneny

Ceballos

Pepe/Martinelli (when fit) Auba Saka

What is your ideal lineup and formation, and would you have more than one?

ThirdManJW