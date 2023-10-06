This is my predicted Arsenal XI to face Man United Women – What’s your’s?

My Predicted Line-up for Arsenal Women Vs Man United

The Arsenal women will travel down to Leigh Sports Village in Manchester tonight to compete in our second game of the Women’s Super League. Here’s how I think we will line-up.

In goal were very unlikely to see anyone other than Manuela Zinsberger, coming away last week without a clean sheet should motivate her for tonight’s game, after starting in both of Austria’s Women’s Nations League games on the just passed international break, Arsenal Women’s fans will be hoping that she can keep a clean sheet. With United having a lot of quality in attack, she could be a key player if we want to walk away with the three points.

In defence I’d go with a back four. With Jonas Eidevall confirming in his pre-match press conference that Noelle Maritz is fit and in contention to play, I think a back four would be the most secure. With Lotte Wubben-Moy and Amanda Ilestedt as centre-backs and Katie McCabe on the left-fullback, while Maritz comes in at right-fullback, both playing an inverted role into the midfield to help when needed.

In the midfield I’d go with Cloe Lacasse on the right, Kim Little in the middle and Lia Walti on the left. Lacasse has formed a good partnership with Russo and seems to be linking up well with her. Little playing in the middle of midfield, is a complete no brainer for me as she’s in complete control of the midfield and is often the start of an attack for us. Walti impressed me against Liverpool, so I think it would be a bit harsh to drop her.

In attack I’d go for Caitlin Foord on the left wing, Alessia Russo down the centre and Victoria Pelova down the right wing. Foord has been impressive in both pre-season and really impressed me against Liverpool, with a lot of our attacks coming from her and the left wing, I think she’s the perfect source for goals. Alessia Russo 100% starts for me, travelling back to your old club can sometimes be a task, but I’d expect her to take it in her stride and put everything she has out on the pitch. Pelova didn’t start against Liverpool but was brought on In the second half and brought a different dynamic to the team, which made us more dangerous down the right wing.

I’m expecting to line up in a 4-3-2-1 formation, United have a lot of goal threats but if we can manage to block off their path down the centre of the pitch, we could very easily control the game. A massive rivalry match for our Women and what is looking to be a big crowd, the game should be electric.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you line-up differently?

Daisy Mae

