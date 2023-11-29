This is my predicted team to face RC Lens tonight with Raya returning – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up against RC Lens

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcome RC Lens to London to The Emirates tonight, and with a win, could automatically qualify for the Champions League round of 16 and Arsenal sound raring to go. It’s been a long time since we were in the Champions League and Areta and his squad will want to put their best foot forward. I expect a full-strength line up and here’s how I predict Arteta will line his team up.

In goal David Raya goes straight back in between the sticks. Arteta has made it clear that Raya is his first-choice keeper and although Ramsdale had a great second half against Brentford, I expect Raya to walk straight back into the side. Ramsdale also made a few nearly costly mistakes against Brentford and I think that will be on the edge of Arteta’s thoughts too.

In defence I expect a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. Tomiyasu I think has been playing a bit better than Zinchenko recently and I think he gets the LB starting spot tonight. Gabriel and Saliba have formed an unbreakable partnership and have brought a real sense of stability to our backline this season. White has trained with the squad after missing out on starting against Brentford but Arteta has reported he is fit and ready to play.

In the midfield I expect a three of Rice, Odegaard and Havertz. Rice is a no brainer, he’s been our best player this season and if we want to win this match I think he will be a key player for us defensively and going forward. Odegaard back from a concussion against Brentford and had a pretty good game, I cant see him losing his spot in such a big game, and Havertz I think gets the start after his winning goal against Brentford, I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t awarded for his goal with a start tonight.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. Saka in our last meeting was targeted and forced to come off due to an injury, I expect him to be starting again but hopefully this time a bit more weary on what’s to come. Martinelli on the left wing bringing some pace and skill down the sidelines and Jesus up front and centre, although being injured for a lot of the season, when he has played he’s been on fire and Arsenal fans will be hoping to see him at his best tonight.

So a 4-3-3 on

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What would be your predicted line up for tonight?

Daisy Mae

