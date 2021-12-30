This is my starting XI for Arsenal against Man City – What is yours?

My Predicted lineup of Arsenal against Man City
The Gunners will take on current league Champions and leaders Manchester City on New Year’s Day.
The match comes at a right time for Arsenal, who have found wind in their sails. The London side have won five of their last six matches.
And they have done so with style, scoring a whopping 19 goals and conceding just twice.
Arsenal picked up just one Premier League point less than Liverpool in 2021 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZ93TvSBfO
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 29, 2021
However, when you play Pep Guardiola’s Man City, current form immediately goes out of the window. The game can end up getting decided on who was on the starting 11, and who is brought in thereafter.
It’s worth noting that Arsenal will be without Mikel Arteta in the dugout because he is in isolation. Instead, assistant Albert Stuivenberg will take all the big calls on behalf of the Spaniard.
pep saw the news about airpods albert and he’s already shitting himself pic.twitter.com/3Lrsi3hEMT
— kinga (@awfccatley) December 29, 2021
Here’s how I think the lineup will be:
In goal, Aaron Ramsdale. He’s the undisputed number one at the Emirates Stadium. Many people have him as the ‘signing of the summer.’
The back four is where we can see a few changes. Takehiro Tomiyasu missed the match against Norwich City with Covid. Thereafter, he wasn’t spotted in training either. Thus, he’s likely to miss the upcoming match too.
The back four, in my opinion will remain the same as last weekend. Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney.
Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Marí and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all back in training following their recovery from contracting covid. Should all be available for selection against Manchester City. No Tomiyasu in training so likely he will miss the game. #ARMCI pic.twitter.com/Ud5FKaBoCn
— Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) December 29, 2021
Although not a big Holding fan, the Englishman can consistently give a 7/10 performance every weekend. So, it shouldn’t be a big problem.
We might just see a surprise change at left-back though. After playing the whole 90 minutes at Carrow Road, Tierney can be replaced by Nuno Tavares, who has impressed many since his move from Benfica in the summer.
But that is unlikely due to the Scotsman’s impressive performance against Dean Smith’s men.
🎯 The pass
🔥 The finish
😍 The celebration
👏 @KieranTierney1 pic.twitter.com/JgEzlfrSV5
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 27, 2021
In the midfield, there is no point of changing either of Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka. Since his comeback from injury, the Swiss international has slotted straight into the heart of the team.
Whereas Partey’s delayed departure to Ghana’s training camp means Arsenal will clearly benefit.
The three in front of them should also remain the same. The trio of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli is a joy to watch.
Alexander Lacazette should lead the line. The Frenchman is a better suited player in this current Arsenal team. He’s someone who would do the dirty stuff so that others can flourish.
#AFC have been awarded four penalties in the Premier League this season.
Alexandre Lacazette has won all of them.
Not really making any point there just feels like a cool stat. pic.twitter.com/84DI1KZLUu
— Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) December 29, 2021
We can also bring in Emile Smith Rowe if things don’t go to plan. The midfielder has scored in each of the past four games, when he’s been brought in as a substitute.
The 21-year-old is also Arsenal’s top scorer this season, with nine goals in his kitty.
On the other hand, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s inclusion is one up for discussion. The Gabon international will be flying out of England after the Man City game for AFCON. Thus, it makes little sense to put him straight into the starting 11.
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Lacazette
…
What’s your starting 11 for the upcoming Man City match?
I hope Tomi plays, but if he doesn’t, I go with your X1. I see no reason 2 change a winning team. I strongly believe the least Arsenal will get 4rm this match is a draw.
I think this will be the line up:
Ramsdale
Maitland-Niles White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Lacazette
I agree QD
Perfect! And that’s in the absence of Tomiyasu.
That would be the best line up especially when laccazette leading those front three
The ones who ran riot in Norwich would most likely be starters again, as their rewards
Lacazette’s abilities in tight space and in 50/50 challenges could make a lot of problems in Man City’s area
We have seven other CFs, yet none of them has Lacazette’s unique abilities. It’s going to be difficult to replace him in the summer
……and that’s why I think Ollie Watkins is the best option, he gives us all of Laca’s attributes, but a little bit more interest in actually scoring himself.
He is the Exact Striker we need now! A Perfect Replacement for Lacazette! Both have same playing styles but Watkins is Younger and more Hungry for goals!
He will Link up perfectly with Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard and ESR!
This is something Almost all our Striker targets may not be able to do e.g Calvert-Lewin, El Neysri, Vhalovic,etc😏
Watkins is definitely faster and taller than Lacazette
Gai, Would have preferred AMN in the defense mix particularly right full back while White and Gabriel’s continue in Center of defense. But AMN may not be in form. Holding didn’t do well against Sterling in the reverse fixture hope white can help him. All others on point but Odegard would need to be on top of his game against Man City midfielders.. ManCity always thrives on open space Arsenal should not afford them the space..
I agree. Maitland-Niles is great defensively
Unfortunately, he seems to be leaving
I am honestly not comfortable with Holding at the back. So, Maitland takes the right back pos in the absence of Tomi, while White retains his pos.
Why is that OTS ?Holding has been rock solid in his two outings.If you cannot recognise that you need to improve your knowledge of the game.
Lol There you go again .
I hear you@Grandad. Against Sunderland and Norwich??😂😂😂
Tavares for Kieran in left back.ok.
City basically fielded 7 midfielders yday … they will drop ake and grealish for sure and probably robinho against us and bring in mahrez and sterling and gundogan or rodri .. that will make them faster and more threatening … xhaka is even more useless in these games than normally but will no doubt start .. I dont think we can press like brentford so as they are guaranteed to score it will be about whether we can respond in kind .. will take 100 per cent effort to get a result but probably as good a time to play them as any
My lineup include:
MaitlandNile -Tomi – Gabriel – Tierney
Xhaka – Partey
Saka – Odegaard – Martinelli
Lacazette
We’re going to need three in midfield, otherwise we’re screwed. Neither Xhaka or Partey are capable of breaking up play or turning defence into attack that well. Plus, they both lack pace. AMN should play alongside them. IJS
I think Laca missed one spot kick in the league already. I stand to be corrected but I think you got it wrong to say he converted all 4 penalties we had so far this season.
He missed the one before last
Auba missed the two before that, but scored one on the rebound….
Excellent! Admin
The word used was won, not converted.
Man city would be more prepared against us, I guess they would bring in sterling, Rodri, Mahrez,
We would need to Stop cancelo, Kevin and gundegan,
I love how Lacazette and Martinelli press, would probably keep cancelo in his half, hopefully we don’t see walker.
So my preferred line up would be :
Maitland-Niles- White- Gabriel- Tierney
Partey- Odegaard- Tavares
Saka- Lacazette- Martinelli
I really like this line up. Never thought about it but it could really work.
I actually feel Mac C after winning while Chelsea and L/pool dropped points, they may come to emirates with the high attitude and pride. Arsenal should try surprise them. the coach should work to remove the fear factor from the team.
Not a bad line up. I think the success of our team will depend on how we handle the right full back position. I wasn’t too convinced by White’s ability there. Against wingers of Man City, it would be a weak a area.
I think it’s a massive risk putting Maitland any where near this team atm, just got back from being ill and basically, not that great all round. The team are playing really well, with loads of energy, so I would stay as close as possible to the last team out… but who knows🤔
This game is one Arsenal and Mikel Arteta can win easily
BUT
I trust Arteta to Gift away this Match like he did against Liverpool and Man Utd with Foolish Formations!..😒😒
Against City, we simply have to Play 5 3 2 formation!
Ramsdale
Cedric white Holding Gabriel Tavares
Partey Lokonga
Odegaard
Lacazette. Martinelli
Tavares is the Player that will Unlock Mancity’s defense! His unpredictable Moves and style of play will be the Difference Maker!🙂
Once he is Not in the Line up, Expect a Loss!
We need to pack the midfield with 3 mdf,
Leno
Cedric Ben. Gab. Tierney
Partey xakai
Esr
Saka. Lacca martinelle
Sorry Ramsdale not leno
history would suggest that if we play both Ode and Xhaka against City, we will likely pay dearly for those selection mistakes…I would counter their 4-3-3 with the same tactical formation, with Partey, ESR and AMN/Lokonga in the middle and Marts, Laca and Saka up top