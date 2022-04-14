“This is not ballet.” Xhaka is not sorry for always tackling players

Granit Xhaka will not change his style of play despite receiving perhaps too many bookings and sending offs.

The midfielder is a key player for Mikel Arteta, but far too often he gets sent off or gets yellow-carded for a foul or indiscipline.

This calls for him to change his style of play at least to minimise how much he lets his team down when he is ejected from games.

But the Switzerland captain insists he would always go all in for a 50-50 challenge and says football is a contact sport:

He tells The Players Tribune: “Listen, the cards have always been part of my game.

“They were in Germany, too. Remember the 50–50? I’m all in, and it’s the same in training.

“If I elbow a player, I’ll be the first one to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ But a tackle? Come on, guys. This is not ballet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans might not appreciate Xhaka, but he remains one of our key players.

You can tell this by how much Mikel Arteta relies on him, even when we think he hardly makes the right decision.

But he would still need to watch his discipline and maybe time his tackles better to avoid so many yellow and red cards.