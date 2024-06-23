This is perfect winger for Arsenal to buy as backup to both Saka and Martinelli

Arsenal could definitely use some reinforcements in their attack to improve their chances of scoring goals. Reports suggest that Arsenal may consider signing a winger instead of a striker. This winger may need to have quite an impact on this team, as a striker swoop would have been overlooked.

That said, it would be fantastic if he (the winger) could play on both the right and left wings. Certainly, as far as Arteta’s project is concerned, they don’t really need a backup for Bukayo Saka. They just need a player who can come in and really push our star boy and Martinelli to new heights. He should be able to start a decent number of games and make a lasting impact on the team.

If we always seek alternatives to what we have as a team, we’ll never progress. We should focus on making some big signings in order to strengthen our team and increase our chances of success.

Right now, if I had to pick one player, it would be Nico Williams from Athletico Bilbao. He was named as Man of the Match as Spain beat Italy the other day.

The Spaniard is a speedy player who can perform on both the left and right sides. He’s definitely the solution to improving Arsenal next season. Williams for around £47 million (his release clause) could give Saka some well-deserved breaks on the right wing while also occasionally allowing Gabriel Martinelli to rest or occasionally feature in the No. 9 role, a role he is expected to grow into.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.