This is the Arsenal team I want to see against Chelsea tomorrow

LOOK AHEAD TO ARSENAL VS CHELSEA by Vivek Julka

Finally, club football is back this weekend. Prior to the international break we had a huge victory over Man City. You could say the break came at the wrong time for us.

However, we are straight back into the thick of things, with another big game when Arsenal play Chelsea in a big London derby on Saturday evening. I thought I would give you my staring XI seeing as we have some of our key players back now.

GK. Ramsdale – Ideally, I wouldn’t keep swapping goalkeepers between league games. But Arteta said Raya and Ramsdale are competing for the number one spot and based on the Man City game, Raya should be dropped. He was very shaky and almost cost us a goal. I feel Ramsdale shouldn’t have been dropped in the first place either.

RB. Ben White – No debate here. He has been very good this season continuing from an impressive last season.

CB. Saliba – Barring any fitness issues, he should start.

CB. Gabriel – One of the best defenders in Europe based of the past year. He is almost overshadowed in a way by how good Saliba is, but I believe since the World Cup he has been our best defender. It was baffling to see why he was dropped at the start of the season, ever since he came back in our defence has been solid.

LB. Tomiyasu – Easy choice for me. He is better than Zinchenko defensively. Yes, he is not as good at going forward, but he will help us more by stopping Chelsea’s counter attacks with the pace they have in their side.

DM. Partey – He should be fully fit to start this game. None of this Havertz or Jorginho business, a top midfielder will be playing this game.

CM. Rice – Talking of top midfielders, you will be hard pressed to find much better one in the league at the moment than Declan Rice. He has been our best player this season, the calmness, the recovery tackles, he’s been a top signing so far. With Partey playing, this will give him freedom to go forward more.

AM. Odegaard – He was not at his best in the Man City game but it is a no brainer that he starts this game.

RW. Saka – Hopefully he is fully rested now after missing the Man City game and the international break. He should start if he is fit.

ST. G. Jesus – Played very well in the Man City game and will be key once again in this game.

LW. Martinelli – Scored the vital winner off the bench last time out, and I would of course start him against Chelsea.

If you have any changes you would make let me know in the comments.

My prediction for the game is 2-0 to Arsenal.

What do you think?

Vivek Julka

