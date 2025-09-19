“This is the move I was looking for” – summer signing reflects on Arsenal move

Martin Zubimendi was one of the club’s first signings of the summer window and now almost three months after arriving, the Spaniard has reflected on his time so far. After a long pursuit, Arsenal finally landed their man in July, just in time for the pre-season tour of Asia. The Spaniard featured in every game of the tour and subsequently against Villarreal and Athletic Club. The diminutive midfielder has been similarly ever-present in every game for club and country this campaign, playing every minute of our first five games of the season. He has made telling contributions across both areas of the pitch, even grabbing a couple of goals against Nottingham Forest last week. Also judging by the semi-permanent smile on his face, the player has taken to life in England like a duck to water!

Zubimendi reflects on Arsenal switch

The Spaniard has reflected on his spell at the club so far. “It’s been good,” he told the Arsenal media. “I’ve settled in well because everyone has made it really easy for me. I’ve played in the Premier League but I also played a lot in pre-season which helped me too, and I think it’s reflected in my performances on the pitch.

“I feel at ease and I’m really pleased with how things have gone. Coming to Arsenal is obviously a big change,” he adds. “It’s natural to feel a bit anxious about what might happen, but everything has gone very smoothly and naturally. People have treated me really well, and I think that’s showing on the pitch too. This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for, one I wanted to make. Of course, it’s a big change, but I’m ready.”

Settled quickly in North London

Despite joining a new club in a new country, Martin Zubimendi is surrounded by familiar company. The Spanish connection between the likes of David Raya, Cristhian Mosquera and even Mikel Arteta would’ve helped him settle in quite nicely. He has also reunited with Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino after spending time together at Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi’s ability to control the tempo is arguably his strongest attribute, but what has particularly surprised me is his contributions out of possession. His reading of the game is superb and he covers that midfield position really well.

What have you made of the Spaniard so far? Let me know in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

