This is the position Arsenal must strengthen in the summer; and it’s not CM or CF…

The two most talked about positions Arsenal fans think the club need to strengthen at is central midfield and center forward.

These two positions are certainly where the Gunners can do better with better personnel. But there is another place which should be on the minds of the Gunners hierarchy

It is the right back slot. Despite signing Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna on deadline day, I believe an attacking right back will only help Arsenal in the long run.

Tomiyasu is just 23 and has already shown what he is capable of doing on a football pitch. The young defender, however, does not have a rounded game.

With Chambers and Maitland-Niles rumoured to be on their way out, should Arsenal bring in another right-back as back-up to Tomiyasu?

Crossing and a better involvement in the opposition box is where he needs to upgrade his game. His young age means he has a lot of time in his bag.

However, it’s not 100% certain that he’ll ever be an excellent attacking full back.

That is where signing an offensive option would benefit Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men can be more unpredictable if they have an offensive option in their armory.

In the end, until when we can play this lopsided formation where Kieran Tierney/Nuno Tavares bomb forward, while Tomiyasu slots into central midfield?

Arsenal seem to have picked up Takehiro Tomiyasu at the right time. After a somewhat lackluster sophomore season in Serie A, his development is back on the trend you'd have hoped to see after 2019-20. Great defending and good ball retention if not yet an attacking force, age 23.

After a point you’ve got to try different stuff to break down teams. A tactic which is working at the present may not bear fruit in the future.

The other reason why I am certain the club would be looking to bring in a right back sooner or later is the situation we have with our other options.

Calum Chambers’ contract is set to expire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks set to depart for Roma and Cedric will be 31 next year. Whereas I can’t imagine Hector Bellerin at Arsenal anymore.

That’s why I think right back should be a high priority, right after central midfield and center forward.

A team like Arsenal looking for a top class RB must snap-up Baku who is developing himself into the most wanted RB. Just imagine… Martinelli and Tierney from the left, Baku and Saka from the right. This clip just shows how much of a complete RB Ridle Baku really is:

If Arsenal have a player with qualities different to Tomiyasu, they can become an even tougher side.

Some of the players that I appreciate are Max Aarons, Tariq Lamptey, Sergino Dest and Ridle Baku. All of them have been linked to the North London outfit previously.

Thus, it won’t be surprising if technical director Edu knocks on their agents’ door.

With a good recruitment plan for the upcoming winter and especially the summer, Arsenal can become a different beast altogether next season.

That is what fans will like. That is what will make fans love their club even more.

Yash Bisht

