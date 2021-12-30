This is the position Arsenal must strengthen in the summer; and it’s not CM or CF…

The two most talked about positions Arsenal fans think the club need to strengthen at is central midfield and center forward.
These two positions are certainly where the Gunners can do better with better personnel. But there is another place which should be on the minds of the Gunners hierarchy
It is the right back slot. Despite signing Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna on deadline day, I believe an attacking right back will only help Arsenal in the long run.
Tomiyasu is just 23 and has already shown what he is capable of doing on a football pitch. The young defender, however, does not have a rounded game.
With Chambers and Maitland-Niles rumoured to be on their way out, should Arsenal bring in another right-back as back-up to Tomiyasu? 👀#Arsenal #Tomiyasu #AFC pic.twitter.com/a1qzve4EQ8
— AFTV (@AFTVMedia) December 30, 2021
Crossing and a better involvement in the opposition box is where he needs to upgrade his game. His young age means he has a lot of time in his bag.
However, it’s not 100% certain that he’ll ever be an excellent attacking full back.
That is where signing an offensive option would benefit Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men can be more unpredictable if they have an offensive option in their armory.
In the end, until when we can play this lopsided formation where Kieran Tierney/Nuno Tavares bomb forward, while Tomiyasu slots into central midfield?
Arsenal seem to have picked up Takehiro Tomiyasu at the right time. After a somewhat lackluster sophomore season in Serie A, his development is back on the trend you'd have hoped to see after 2019-20. Great defending and good ball retention if not yet an attacking force, age 23. pic.twitter.com/7cmlYq88lX
— smarterscout (@smarterscout) December 16, 2021
After a point you’ve got to try different stuff to break down teams. A tactic which is working at the present may not bear fruit in the future.
The other reason why I am certain the club would be looking to bring in a right back sooner or later is the situation we have with our other options.
Calum Chambers’ contract is set to expire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks set to depart for Roma and Cedric will be 31 next year. Whereas I can’t imagine Hector Bellerin at Arsenal anymore.
That’s why I think right back should be a high priority, right after central midfield and center forward.
A team like Arsenal looking for a top class RB must snap-up Baku who is developing himself into the most wanted RB.
Just imagine… Martinelli and Tierney from the left, Baku and Saka from the right 🤤
This clip just shows how much of a complete RB Ridle Baku really is: pic.twitter.com/ME4ePU7QkQ
— 🥤 (@AashrayaKarki87) May 9, 2021
If Arsenal have a player with qualities different to Tomiyasu, they can become an even tougher side.
Some of the players that I appreciate are Max Aarons, Tariq Lamptey, Sergino Dest and Ridle Baku. All of them have been linked to the North London outfit previously.
Thus, it won’t be surprising if technical director Edu knocks on their agents’ door.
With a good recruitment plan for the upcoming winter and especially the summer, Arsenal can become a different beast altogether next season.
That is what fans will like. That is what will make fans love their club even more.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Imo, a goalkeeper to replace Leno would be far more important than another RB.
The MOST important asset of Tommy is his defensive capabilities. He is part of one of our biggest Assets, a very strong defense
But oh no, we need a full-back who acts as a right winger the article says. If we get a right back, I hope he is a defender first!!
Let Saka be our right winger, hitting crosses into our NEW CENTER FORWARD and hopefully ESR.
JW, how delightfully quaint but more importantly, COMPLETELY CORRECT! A fellow Gooner who agrees that a full backs first and prime duty is to defend properly.
After all the woeful and laughable seasons attempts by dismal Bellerin, who could not defend Fort Knox from a a moth, what a treat to see Tomi, A REAL DEFENDER, at last in the RB slot.
It helps that Tomi is built like a man, not a 14 year old kid on a fashion parade!
Hi Jon,
As much as I adore and have been so impressed with Tomiyasu, I think Yash is right to think that an attacking right back equivalent to Tierney would have a huge impact and I’ll explain why.
Have you watched the Sunderland game earlier this month?
Do you remember how Pepe was cutting inside with his left foot and Cedric overlapped on the right wing?
That’s an absolute nightmare for opposition defenders.
Actually Cedric playing so high up the picture cost us one goal but he brought at least one goal too and with better finishing skills in the box could have brought a few more.
Full backs now are no longer first and foremost defenders, they are the wingers we saw 25 years ago. It’s down to CM/DM to cover for them defensively.
Tomiyasu is so good that I hope he can add the attacking side to his game but I fully agree that having an attacking right back combined with the adequate cover up in midfield could turn Arsenal into a demolition machine.
I agree, a new RB would be nice for the next summer transfer window. But let’s not take our eyes off the main prize – for the second half of the season. And this is finishing in the top 4 and qualifying for Europe. In this regard we need to find a new striker and attacking midfielder either on a short term loan or outright purchase. Anything less would be a failure.
Jordi Osie Tutu
Look within !
Arsenal must strengthen in the January transfer window to consolidate its top four finish and therefore must buy a quality Striker, defensive midfielder and a creative attacking midfielder too,like Arthur Cabral (tmv 13m pounds), Boubacar Kamara (tmv 21m pounds) and
Dominik Szoboszlai(tmv 24m pounds). But, Arsenal must also sell players like Torriera, Kolasinac , Mari, Chambers, Guendouzi, Aubameyang, Nketiah and Maitland-Niles for anything close to their transfer market value in January to fund the purchase of new players needed and open up spaces in the squad for them. The wage bill will be reduced significantly too.