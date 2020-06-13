This is the reason why Arsenal hasn’t opened talks on proposed swap deal

Arsenal is set for another important summer with several players potentially leaving or joining the club.

The impact of the coronavirus might limit the club’s spending, but the Gunners may use creative ways to land the players that they want.

One player who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer is Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and the Ghanaian continues to be speculated about.

Arsenal is still targeting the Ghanaian as they look to overhaul their midfield, but they might struggle to pay his £44.5m release clause (Football London).

This has prompted reports that Mikel Arteta’s side is contemplating a swap deal (Givemesport) with the Spaniards.

Despite planning to sign Álvaro Morata from Chelsea, Atletico Madrid would still love to sign Alexandre Lacazette and the Frenchman might be used to land Partey.

ESPN is claiming that while that swap deal is possible, both teams haven’t held talks on that just yet and this is because Arsenal is yet to know what the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be.

The Gunners want to keep their captain, but unless they can sign him up to a new deal, he might be allowed to leave this summer and that could scupper the transfer of Lacazette.