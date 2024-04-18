This is the time for Arsenal fans to stick together and get behind the team

Through the good and the bad times we need to stick together!

Football is unpredictable and football has its good and bad days, but one thing football does is unite and no matter the situation we have to stay together!

Remember December time, we lost three games with two of those back to back and everybody who wasn’t a TRUE Arsenal fan wrote us out of the Premier League..

But we TRUE fans kept the faith or at least some of us tried to, and then the trip to Dubai happened and well 2024 has been amazing so far touch wood!

Discount the loss to Aston Villa this last weekend and discount the so near and yet so far knocking out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich this week, and all in all it’s been great!

Because whatever the weather we stick by this team through thick and thin. I know sometimes we will moan, we will rant, we will criticise and we will be negative but more often than not we try our best to always be positive and at least try to give constructive criticism in order to improve because we can see the potential.

We only want the best for our team and for our players and we always support whoever pulls on our beloved jersey and we try to support whoever is at the helm of our beloved club whether we believe they are the right fit/person for the role at the time.

So as hard as things can sometimes be in football, as our great song says, whatever the weather, our passion means that we live and breathe this beautiful football club in both the good and the bad times!

Keep the faith Gooners the best is yet to come and if it isn’t this season it will be soon because we are getting there just trust the process no matter who is at the club because our time will come!

Onwards and upwards we go Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

