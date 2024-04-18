This is the time for Arsenal fans to stick together and get behind the team

Through the good and the bad times we need to stick together!
Football is unpredictable and football has its good and bad days, but one thing football does is unite and no matter the situation we have to stay together!
Remember December time, we lost three games with two of those back to back and everybody who wasn’t a TRUE Arsenal fan wrote us out of the Premier League..
But we TRUE fans kept the faith or at least some of us tried to, and then the trip to Dubai happened and well 2024 has been amazing so far touch wood!
Discount the loss to Aston Villa this last weekend and discount the so near and yet so far knocking out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich this week, and all in all it’s been great!
Because whatever the weather we stick by this team through thick and thin. I know sometimes we will moan, we will rant, we will criticise and we will be negative but more often than not we try our best to always be positive and at least try to give constructive criticism in order to improve because we can see the potential.
We only want the best for our team and for our players and we always support whoever pulls on our beloved jersey and we try to support whoever is at the helm of our beloved club whether we believe they are the right fit/person for the role at the time.
So as hard as things can sometimes be in football, as our great song says, whatever the weather, our passion means that we live and breathe this beautiful football club in both the good and the bad times!
Keep the faith Gooners the best is yet to come and if it isn’t this season it will be soon because we are getting there just trust the process no matter who is at the club because our time will come!
Onwards and upwards we go Gooners!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Keeping faith that they never be repay
3 straight season of bottling everything in April
We say same thing every year
If we dont beat Wolves we will be told …oh if er beat Chelsea …if we beat Chelsea fans will say well it’s still mathematical possible
Then when we fail we will be patted on head and told it’s progress
Yet the same fans who say this are the ones who didn’t want to listen when others pointed out weak mentality
Good to read a bit of positivity at long.last
Of course every true supporter will be behind the team, surely that’s non negotiable?
What Shenel is NOT understanding, is the fact that one can be critical (as was the case with AW and UE) when things go wrong.
We should have beaten Bayern over the two legs, as they had players out, no fans at the Emirates and, bar Timber, we had a full squad to choose from.
I really don’t understand why, under MA, fair criticism is seen as being disloyal, especially by those fans who, day after day, week after week were more than happy to have a go at our previous managers.
They should be more mature and admit what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
I disagree.
What some people are taking exception to is the unhelpful vitriol being expressed by certain fans.
This season is not yet over but some fans are already writing as if the season has been a total disaster. A number of them have immediately called for him to go. How can that be fair criticism?
Like the supporters who left in their droves Against Villa .
These are the fans that part with their hard earned cash and even they had seen enough .
Yeah, it’s the match going supporters who drive this club, and more credit should be given to their opinions ahead of the juvenile rants of some distant fan boys.
…and I now include myself in the “distant fan boy”. brigade, having given up my season ticket ten years ago and moved across country.
This is the time for the team to prove to the fans that they have this new mentality they’ve been crowing about more like it…..
Show that and the fans will give you everything
Exactly mate
Do that and no one can say anything
Actually, humans beings in general tend to follow history, pattern and trends.
That’s why they track these things, so they can predict things.
So judging purely based on patterns and history, which more often than not are a good indicator, the worst is yet to come.
There really is no evidence to support that the best is coming. And you can’t call this negativity, rather it’s a dose of reality and tempered expectations.
(P.S. it took Leverkusen 120 years and Byern royally screwing up to break the patterns.)
RootkIt
Yet again you are using emotive language.
“Bayern royally screwing up” ???
Bayern will very likely end the season with 78 points. They won the Bundesliga with 71 points last season. 77 points the year before. 79 points the before that, and I could go on.
Bayern are the highest scoring team in the league. Kane is the league’s top scorer with 32 league goals, 7 CL goals, and only 1 off top scorer.
Takes a lot of credit away from Leverkusen, too, who are having a ridiculous season. Unbeaten, and on course for over 90 points (94 of they win their remaining 5 games). Bayern haven’t hit 90 points since 13/14.
Don’t let anyone lead you to believe that this is a “poor” Bayern side. It isn’t.