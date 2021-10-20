‘This is what we left Highbury for’ – Is mediocrity now acceptable at Arsenal?

Dan Smith is fuming after seeing Arsenal’s players celebrating a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace this weekend, but insists that the lack of ambition trickles down from the top.

The Gunners rescued a point at the Emirates on Monday night, after being second-best for the majority of the match, and we witnessed a number of our players jumping into the crowd to celebrate the result.

Dan believes that celebrating a draw at home in such a tie is unacceptable, and that Stan Kroenke and Mikel Arteta have made it acceptable not to have that winning mentality as he also opens up on why he has given up on the Spaniard being the man to return us into a regular top team.

We all remember being told that the move from Highbury to the Emirates was supposed to bring us into a position to be competitive with the big spenders in the division, and we have certainly not seen enough of that in recent years.

I don’t think anyone will disagree with Just Arsenal’s Dan Smith that we didn’t leave our beloved Highbury to become also-rans in the division, and our ethos of playing positive exciting football is quickly becoming a myth in north London.

Does Mikel Arteta need a reality check? Is there a confidence issue at present which is affecting the job being done? Or is the club simply being damaged from the top down by the acceptance of mediocrity?

Patrick