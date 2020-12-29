“This is what we need. Come on Arsenal” Gilberto Silva reacts to Arsenal win

Arsenal has won another game after their win over Chelsea and Gilberto Silva is a happy man, just like the rest of the fan base.

The “invincible” midfielder took to Twitter to show his delight at the Gunners win and told them that the performance is exactly what the club needs now.

He tweeted:

Arsenal’s win over the Seagulls moves them up to 13th on the league table and just 3 points off the top ten.

The club’s goal this season is to finish inside the top four and their poor run of form before the last two games was threatening to spoil that.

It was even more sensible for Arsenal to start thinking about avoiding a relegation battle before now, but this season has been strange with teams above them also dropping points.

That means that Arsenal needs a few more wins and they could be in contention for the top four once again.

Their next game will be against West Brom and that will also be a tough game, but their new found form should help them see off Sam Allardyce’s side that was beaten 5-0 at home by Leeds United this evening.