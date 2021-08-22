“This is what we want” These Arsenal fans want this one thing after Chelsea loss

A lot of Arsenal fans want the club to fire Mikel Arteta after their 2-0 loss to Chelsea this evening.
The Gunners have now lost their opening two Premier League games of the season and it is the worst possible start for a club that is looking to break back into the European places at the end of this season.
Brentford beat the Gunners in their first game of the season and they had a fine recent record against Chelsea before facing the Blues this evening.
The fans had hoped that the players would get them a win in front of a packed Emirates Stadium.
That didn’t happen with Romelu Lukaku and Reece James netting for the Blues in a game that Bernd Leno helped the Gunners to keep the scoreline respectable.
After the game, the club took to their Twitter account to report the defeat and their fans filled the comments with calls for Arteta to get the sack. Here are some of the reactions:
The weakest board in the premier league is the Arsenal board and this is why Arsenal is retrogressing. If they don’t sack Artheta now, the board itself is a suspect. No club’s board in England have ever taken this kind of setback nonsense from any manager.
Very True 👍👍
Arsenal had the perfect storm two games in a row.
Game 1.
Brentford.
First time back in the big time 74 years
injuries and Covid.
No surprise with the result
Game 2.
Chelsea
CL holders and even more covid and injuries.
So no surprise with the result.
Game 3.
Man City.
PL Champions, away from home
and players still coming back from Covid and injury.
So our season really kicks off after the first interlul
by which time all our players will have recovered and all new players bedded in.
Norwich (H) Burnley (A) Tottenham (H)
Brighton (A) Palace (H) Villa (H) Leicester (A)
Watford (H)
5 of 8 at home. Almost all players available
Arsenal could win 7 and draw at Leicester so take 22 from 24 and be top 4 by 7th of November
That is my expectation any way
Top 4 here we come
I can’t understand anyone who has faith in Arteta, people say it’s only 2 games in but it’s not only 2 games, he was dreadful last season too… Losing at home to Burnley, Wolves, Everton, Leicester, and Villa and also having 3 of those 5 teams doing the double over us! I can’t remember one game we actually played well for 90 mins, if we do manage to have a good spell it’s either first or second half and never both! Arteta has spent a lot of money and if anything we look worse… How bad does it have to get before people wake up to the fact that Arteta is nothing more than an assistant coach 🙄
WHAT are we to have faith in, we haven’t a clue if he is capable of running a football team, how can we have faith in someone who has nothing to back him up. We are in the dark as to wether he has what it takes, How can we have faith?
I think because he worked with Pep and Pep sang his praises people think we have Guardiolas second coming and after we get spanked next week, pep will sing his praises again.. of course he will..he’s his mate and with Arteta at the helm it’s one less team for City and Pep to worry about.
Its scary that people are putting so much faith in a person who has a zero track record and then tell me im wrong. WOW!!!!!!!!
What’s more scary is that the board and owner seem to be 100% behind Arteta, Reggie when was the last time you saw an Arsenal manager spend well over 100 mil ? So it looks like they would rather throw money at this BS process than just admit it’s not working.. I suppose it would help if Arsenal fans were united in Arteta out but there’s still fans that are willing to give him time to turn it around, only thing is they will be waiting a very long time.
Anybody who has belief that Arteta can coach winning football, here at Arsenal, must now realise that he cannot. He hasn’t got it. The quicker he goes the quicker the season can be saved. If he stays we are in danger. The players cannot play and will not play for him.
If you still have a doubt that Arteta is not a for arsenal standard, then you don’t even deserve to support any team in the premiership. Your lot’s are supporting the teams in the league 2. How on earth are teams like Southampton, Leeds United etc with so call average players and manage by average coaches play with passion, energies, clear tactics and style but our own beloved arsenal with same labelled average players under Arteta plays with no energy, boring football and lack of respect for the badge. If you want to loss at least stand up for the badge, you don’t get bullied by Brentford last week and repeat the same bulls**t this week. Arteta can continue to hide under absence of senior players but I won’t be deceive again by a man that is not up to the task before him.
👍👍
Fairfan has always in the past been praised for having a balanced view. Although he is being perhaps (a tad!!!) over-optimistic this time round I enjoy his positivity. I still think Arteta will fail but in a spirit of balance rather than the totally one sided posts I am ready here are my pros and cons thus far updated with what I saw today. I am not going to waste everyone’s tim with the usual cocktail of either attacks on Arteta’s competance and who we should hire or blind faith – As usual with me it’s scattergun:
+ with 6 first teamers out it wasn’t an awful performance vs a top team
+ Lokonga looks a real find already, and Tavares makes things happen
+ESR is already showing he’s improved even on last season
– Martenelli is nowhere near the finished article
– Pepe is bad for the team. Static and passes back more than Xhaka
– Tierney is a very poor defender although a great winger but injury prone so unreliable. He will nerer play more than 50% of games
+Fortunately Tavares is a fine prospect
+Even with Xhaka permanently in the wrong place our midfield was not the issue today because Lokonga was everywhere and excellent. The lad’s a star
+Imagine Partey and Lokonga!
– Mari must go. Holding standbye or part of a 3 man defence only if height needed
+ Gabriel and White to start
– Desparate need of proper RWB
+nketiah had superb pre-season and deserves another chance when fit.
– out of first 11 – Cedric, Mari, Pepe, Xhaka
In: Ramsdale White Gabriel Tavares/Tierney Partey Lokonga Saka Odegaard ESR Martinelli Laca/Balgub/Nketiah
Take out Tierney, Mari, Xhaka, Pepe and the team and performance weren’t bad. But I argue we need that RWB.