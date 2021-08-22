“This is what we want” These Arsenal fans want this one thing after Chelsea loss

A lot of Arsenal fans want the club to fire Mikel Arteta after their 2-0 loss to Chelsea this evening.

The Gunners have now lost their opening two Premier League games of the season and it is the worst possible start for a club that is looking to break back into the European places at the end of this season.

Brentford beat the Gunners in their first game of the season and they had a fine recent record against Chelsea before facing the Blues this evening.

The fans had hoped that the players would get them a win in front of a packed Emirates Stadium.

That didn’t happen with Romelu Lukaku and Reece James netting for the Blues in a game that Bernd Leno helped the Gunners to keep the scoreline respectable.

After the game, the club took to their Twitter account to report the defeat and their fans filled the comments with calls for Arteta to get the sack. Here are some of the reactions:

THIS IS WHAT WE WANT pic.twitter.com/DzX7biJ2rE — oml 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@wary4a) August 22, 2021

A picture summarizes suffering, weakness and helplessness pic.twitter.com/k4Jt9wKFQw — ̨ محمود سعيد (@sadknight763) August 22, 2021