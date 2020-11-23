This is when Arsenal can sign their Bundesliga target

Dayot Upemacano is one of the players that has continued to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Frenchman has remained a key player for RB Leipzig and his continuous fine showings for them has made him a player that a few top European sides want to sign.

Before Mikel Arteta became their manager, Arsenal’s biggest problem was their defence and the Spaniard has overseen an improvement in that area.

They signed Gabriel Magalhaes in the last transfer window after failing to land Upamecano and he was expected to be partnered at the back with William Saliba.

But Saliba has been unable to break into the Arsenal first team, leaving the likes of David Luiz with opportunities to still play for the team.

Luiz will be out of a contract after this campaign and the Brazilian should be replaced which keeps Upamecano as a target for the Gunners.

Former Sheffield United striker turned pundit, Jan Aage Fjortoft, claims that the Frenchman is expected to leave at the end of this season.