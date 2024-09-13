This is why I believe Arsenal will beat Tottenham despite our midfield problems

Despite the key absences we should have enough to get a win away to Spurs at the weekend.

Anyone of an Arsenal affiliation will know just how tricky the next set of fixtures will be for us, we’ll be playing Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City, all away from home, in the next three games, which will have the power of potentially defining our season so early in the campaign, We’ll have to approach this one game at a time, with the first of those being a short trip to our bitter rivals to fight for the chance to claim bragging rights and much more.

This is a game most gooners were confident of winning just before our last game against Brighton before the international break, however unfortunate circumstances has led to us fearing for the worst. The suspension of Declan Rice for the game and injuries to Odegaard and Calafiori in the international break has left our squad depleted with us losing our star players for the game against Spurs. The loss of our midfield maestro and skipper Martin Odegaard in particular has been the biggest blow due to us lacking similar profiles within the squad to call upon as a backup option.

However in my opinion I think we should have enough to get over this Spurs team on their own turf, but mind you it will not be an easy game so we’ll have to suffer greatly if we’re to come out on top, given the way Ange Postecoglou will have his team playing for the occasion.

The atmosphere that’ll be generated by their fans that day in this bitter derby will be daunting, nevertheless we are still a very good team even without the aforementioned players, and this is why I just think we’ll get over them.

Firstly they’re a very inconsistent team under Postecoglou. Since the start of the campaign they’ve drawn one, won one and lost one. The fact that their dropped points was against a newly promoted Leicester City and a far from ideal Newcastle side only further highlights their inconsistencies.

Another reason why I think we’ll get the better of them is their manager’s stubbornness to adapt and change his playing style when facing tough opponents, which is something that has earned him both praises and criticism. I do applaud the commitment, but their all-out attacking philosophy along with the very high line and attacking fullbacks is something that we’ll absolutely exploit in the game on Sunday, given that we already did it before in the corresponding fixture last season where we raced to commanding 3-0 lead before half-time.

These reasons in particular along with the fact that there’s still quality littered all over the squad means that we should get a win on Sunday, which in turn will provide a solid platform for us to build on regardless of the absentees for the two difficult games coming after that.

On a scale of 1-10, how confident are you all on us getting a win on Sunday? I’m going for an 8..

