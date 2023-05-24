This is why Ilkay Gundogan would be absolutely perfect for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants Ilkay Gundogan and that’s what everyone is talking about right now. Whenever I imagine the German midfield genius joining Arsenal, I’m like, “If you can’t beat them, weaken them.”

Although many of us believe the Man City man, who could join on a free transfer, could elevate Arteta’s midfield, some are doubtful. To these doubters, I can only advise them to listen to what Owen Hargreaves says about the 32-year-old. The ex-Man United man believes that if there’s one footballer he knows who can do it all in the midfield, it’s Gundogan. Though he didn’t advise him to join Arsenal, the ex-PL star hinted why Arteta’s project would reap big rewards if Gundogan joined.

“A fabulous football player,” said Hargreaves on PL Productions as quoted by HITC. “He can play in so many different positions. Remember that season when he was almost their highest goalscorer?

“He can play as a center-forward.

“Deep midfielder. Box-to-box. He is almost the perfect Pep player, Ilkay Gundogan, with no ego. No opinion. He can be dropped and sit on the bench.

“He can play in the biggest of games and is always there when you need him. He consistently produces the goods. And he is humble and respectful. But deep down, there is a winner.

“I think Gundogan sets the tone for what Pep wants from these players. He doesn’t want divas. You look at Cancelo. There is something there that he didn’t like, and he was gone.”

With Xhaka tipped to leave and it is noted that Arsenal needs to inject experience into their squad, Arteta can kill two birds with one stone with Gundogan’s arrival. Maybe Arteta make that deal happen. He should sit down with Gundogan with a 3-year contract in front of him, and offer him the promise to advance into coaching. And boom! He joins.

Sam P

