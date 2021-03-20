“This isn’t going to be a walkover for Arsenal” Sutton warns sloppy Arsenal about Slavia Prague

Arsenal has been handed a decent draw in the Europa League as they face Slavia Prague in the competition’s quarter-final.

The Czechs have eliminated Leicester City and Rangers and look to be a solid team to face.

Arsenal has had an inconsistent knockout round, but they have avoided elimination and will look to go all the way.

Alongside Manchester United, they are the two English teams left in the competition and they could meet each other in the final.

Chris Sutton wrote about Arsenal’s draw in his latest column in The Daily Mail and claimed that they will face a Slavia Prague side that is “well-drilled and super fit”.

He warns of the danger that they pose by reminding Arsenal of the British teams they have already eliminated from the competition.

He wrote: “Slavia Prague are running away with the Czech league. They’re well-drilled, super fit, dangerous from set-pieces and like getting in your face.

“They knocked out Leicester then a Rangers side riding on the high of their title triumph. This isn’t going to be a walkover for Arsenal, who have shown signs of sloppiness in recent weeks.”

Winning the Europa League should be Arsenal’s priority at the moment because they are so far behind in the race for the top four places.