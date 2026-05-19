“This isn’t really good for your health” Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s win against Burnley

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal could have made their victory over Burnley far more comfortable if they had taken more of their chances.

The Gunners ultimately secured a narrow 1-0 win, but the scoreline meant the contest remained finely balanced until the final whistle, with Burnley still carrying a threat of an equaliser throughout the game.

Arsenal’s Missed Opportunities

Arsenal began the match strongly and created several promising opportunities early on, which led many supporters to expect a more decisive scoreline. However, their inability to convert a higher proportion of chances meant they were forced to protect a slender lead for much of the encounter.

At 1-0, Burnley remained in the contest and could have punished any lapse in concentration, particularly as the match progressed into its closing stages. Despite this pressure, Arsenal managed to maintain their structure and secure another clean sheet.

Although the performance was not as dominant in terms of goals as some might have expected, the result still reflected the team’s consistency and ability to manage tight situations effectively.

Arteta Reflects on Tight Finish

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta praised his team’s resilience but acknowledged that the match should have been put beyond doubt earlier.

He said:

“The team showed what they showed all season, an incredible resilience, maturity and composure to hold onto that result and keep a clean sheet. We dominated the boxes and didn’t really give any chances away to them. But at 1-0 – this isn’t really good for your health!”

Arteta’s comments underline both satisfaction with the result and frustration at the missed opportunity to secure a more comfortable victory.

The win continues Arsenal’s strong form as they approach the decisive stages of the season, where efficiency in front of goal could prove just as important as defensive stability in determining their final position.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…