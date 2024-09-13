This Keira Walsh to Arsenal Women rumour just won’t go away.. Could it really happen?

Most of us Gooners were convinced the Keira Walsh to Arsenal Women transfer swoop wasn’t going to happen, but suddenly there’s a hint that a last-minute swoop could be in the offing..

As per the BBC‘s Emma Sanders, the Barcelona Femeni midfielder has made it clear she isn’t extending her deal at Barcelona. Due to personal reasons, she wants to return to England.

Emma Sandy said, “Keira Walsh has a year remaining on her contract at Barcelona and has already informed the club she does not intend to extend because she is keen to return home for personal reasons.

“Barca will either lose her on a free in 12 months or they could cash in on her this summer with several clubs interested.”

This situation has many calling for Barcelona Femeni to be wise and cash in on the England Lionesses star.

If the Liga F defending champs do welcome last-minute bids for Walsh though, due to competition from a host of WSL sides, as Sanders hints at, Arsenal could have a tricky time getting her on board on a last-minute bid (the transfer window shuts Friday night) even so they could just do so.

Arsenal will definitely be interesting to Walsh. She has her fellow Lionesses at the club – Leah Wiliamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo & Beth Mead. Arsenal is also now the home of 2 of Keira’s Barcelona teammates – Mariona Caldentey (who joined Arsenal, from Barcelona, this summer) & Laia Codina.

Surely, if Walsh were to join Arsenal, it would be game over for the Gunner Women’s WSL opponents keen on league glory.

What a scoop that would be, huh Gooners?

Michelle M

