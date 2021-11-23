This midfielder could spoil Manchester United plans because of Arsenal

Donny van de Beek is interested in a move to Arsenal just as the Gunners also want to sign him.

The Dutchman has been struggling for a playing time at Manchester United since he moved there.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed the Red Devils until they sacked him at the weekend.

The Norwegian hardly used Van de Beek, and the frustrated former Ajax man has been looking to leave the club.

Todofichajes says he has asked to leave so he can make a move to Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta believes he would be useful.

His request to leave would come as a blow to United, whose next manager might find him useful.

The Gunners will now look to do a deal for him when the transfer window reopens.

Ideally, he could move to the Emirates in the summer, but Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey could be out for AFCON with their respective countries in January and Arsenal could speed up his signing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Van de Beek looked like a class act when he played for Ajax and it is shocking that he is out of favour at United.

Perhaps the Red Devils have too many similar players in their squad and cannot field them all.

A move to Arsenal can reignite his career and it would be interesting to see if United agrees to sell him.