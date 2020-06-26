This might really be the end of the road for Matteo Guendouzi

Mikel Arteta axed Matteo Guendouzi from the Arsenal squad that faced Southampton as the Gunners returned to winning ways at Saint Mary’s.
Arteta explained the decision to axe the midfielder as dealing with “internal issues” as revealed by the Mail.
In his absence, Arsenal secured a much-needed 2-0 win over the Saints, showing Guendouzi that they probably don’t need him to win games.
His antics in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Brighton didn’t impress Arteta after he taunted the Seagull’s players (The Sun) for how much they earned and he almost picked a fight with Neal Maupay at the end of the game.
Guendouzi has struggled mostly since he joined Arsenal and although he had a good spell under Unai Emery, he has hardly shown Arteta why the Spaniard should rely on him.
Arteta is still studying his Arsenal team and the Spaniard will probably look to make some changes in his squad when the transfer window reopens.
I have a powerful feeling that Guendouzi may have blown his chance to have a lengthy career under Arteta.
Arteta is a manager that won’t tolerate poor discipline on or off the pitch, and Guendouzi has probably gotten into more trouble than the Spaniard can accept.
His journey is over because he was benched for one game ? BTW , I don’t know why everybody thinks trash talking is bad. The only reason we know what Guendouzi said is because we lost. If we had won, we never would have figured out what he said.
Nope,not because of one game.Theres some history and it starts as far back as Feb when the team was in Dubai
I can’t see it… he’s had a rollicking.. end of…
Exactly,Sue. He will develop into a really good player
I fully expect Arteat to move Guendouzi on this window and will appaud him for so doing. Unsurprisingly, a nubner of younger fans supported and condoned Guendouzis behaviour on another similar thread to this one. They, wrongly, believe as so many youngsters do, that bad characters can totally transform themselves into good people.
In my long life experience of what ACTUALLY happens, life has shown me that bad characters at 21 stay bad people and good characters at 21(and far younger still) remain good characters. Ther are atiny few exceptions but very very few and IMO Guendouzi will not change his arrogant stance ever, so I want him gone and think he will be sold, VERY SOON, hopefully for decent money. Rotten apples VERY rarely repair themselves.
part of me likes the trash talk and the fact that he took a shot at Maupay – so see that is poor, but you can say that he cared and went after the guy who hurt the goalie (maybe that is my “Canadian” showing – you hurt the goalie you get decked!).
He is young, I think it would be a mistake to jettison the kid – and I know there are a fair number who disagree. Just my view.
And I don’t really have a good reason for why I think they should keep him I just have a sense that there could be something really good there – I know, I know – that and $2 will get me a cup of coffee 🙂
Guendouzi is and should be gone. I don’t object to trash-talking, but you don’t risk a suspension by laying hands on an opponent’s neck when your team is short-handed at your position and has to play fixtures thick and fast, needing to get maximum points from them.
When you are just 21 years old, you don’t argue with your manager or fail to follow his direction; you keep your head down, your mouth shut, and bust your butt trying to do what the manager wants. And, you don’t get into a fight with your teammates at practice; you try to listen and learn from them so that you can get better as a player (because, if you aren’t getting better, you are getting worse, because your opponents are working hard to get better every day).
Guendouzi is still running around like a chicken without its head on the pitch, failing to track back at times as he free-lances when he shouldn’t. He is not playing well and isn’t willing to learn/do what the manager wants. He gets out of control on and off the pitch. In short, he is a liability.
Yes, he brings energy, even if it is badly directed at times. Yes, he may begin to learn how to do what the manager wants and get better as a player. And, yes, eventually he will grow up and mature. But, Arsenal has enough liabilities on the roster now and can’t afford to wait to see when or if Guendouzi will mature on and off the pitch and reach his potential as a player. Arsenal needs players that will fit in the team and the manager’s system now.
Because of his age and potential, Guendouzi will fetch a decent transfer fee this off-season. That may not be the case in the future if he continues his immature approach to the game. Now is the time to sell Guendouzi and use the proceeds to purchase a midfielder who can be a capable complement to Thomas Partey going forward. Xhaka, Torrierra and Ceballos are decent players, but they are not good enough to dominate the midfield against the top six clubs and Guendouzi isn’t going to change that anytime soon. Bringing in Partey and a good CAM could help to change that and selling Guendouzi could make that a possibility.