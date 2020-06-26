This might really be the end of the road for Matteo Guendouzi

Mikel Arteta axed Matteo Guendouzi from the Arsenal squad that faced Southampton as the Gunners returned to winning ways at Saint Mary’s.

Arteta explained the decision to axe the midfielder as dealing with “internal issues” as revealed by the Mail.

In his absence, Arsenal secured a much-needed 2-0 win over the Saints, showing Guendouzi that they probably don’t need him to win games.

His antics in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Brighton didn’t impress Arteta after he taunted the Seagull’s players (The Sun) for how much they earned and he almost picked a fight with Neal Maupay at the end of the game.

Guendouzi has struggled mostly since he joined Arsenal and although he had a good spell under Unai Emery, he has hardly shown Arteta why the Spaniard should rely on him.

Arteta is still studying his Arsenal team and the Spaniard will probably look to make some changes in his squad when the transfer window reopens.

I have a powerful feeling that Guendouzi may have blown his chance to have a lengthy career under Arteta.

Arteta is a manager that won’t tolerate poor discipline on or off the pitch, and Guendouzi has probably gotten into more trouble than the Spaniard can accept.