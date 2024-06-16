This my wishlist for Arsenal’s summer window – What’s your’s?

The transfer market is now officially open, and while we believe the Gunners will do their best this summer, we can’t help but make recommendations to them on which deals to close. Here is my transfer wish list.
Above all, I want an alternative to William Saliba, as well as an LCM who can replace Thomas Partey in midfield. Saliba played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League campaign, which is not sustainable; we cannot continue to be overly reliant on him to play every game in every competition again next season. Arteta needs another central defender to join his project.
With Partey’s frequent injuries, it’s unlikely that he’ll be available for the entire season. And since Arsenal have never fully replaced Xhaka, they could do so this summer.
I’m keen on Arsenal signing a versatile attacker who can play on the left or right wing with an eye for goal because we need more transition prowess against big boys like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. This winger should be an unstoppable ball carrier with a keen eye for a shot. For that swoop, I’m fine with a move for a versatile option like Pedro Neto; he meets the specified criteria.
A striker swoop would have been ideal, but if we can’t find the proper striker, I’m fine with Kai up front and Gabriel Jesus as an alternative.
Next season, I don’t want us to rely too heavily on Jorginho. I’d like us to ease him out of the team by bringing in a new LCM like Bruno Guimaraes, Joshua Kimmich, or Frenkie De Jong, who can partner with Declan Rice and drive the Arsenal engine room to new heights.
Even if Aaron Ramsdale leaves, I don’t mind having two top goalies, and I want us to solidify our interest in Real Madrid goalie Andriy Lunin, who has been linked with us and is likely to join us. On top of all of this, if we still have finances, I’d like us to pursue some other deals, including obtaining a top-left back. Last season, the position underperformed, and while Jurrien Timber and Tomiyasu can fill it next season, I wouldn’t mind adding a specialist to play there.
Ultimately, similar to last summer, we may need to spend more than £200 million to adequately enhance the team this season, depending on how well we sell.
That’s my wishlist; what’s yours?
Peter Rix
If we are not spending big on a striker I would go for Aleksandar Mitrović as a back up option.
Onana for me in the middle of the park at a good price .
Maybe then promote some youngsters
Mitrovic would have been amazing the season we signed Jesus but I think the ship has sailed with that one. Still an elite bully of a cf with top finishing. Shame nobody picked him up earlier in his career.
Still only 29 ,but agree he’s a top striker and would only cost a small fee ,could do alot worse for some of the figures being quoted for PL strikers IE Isak ,Watkins and Toney .
Just seen he scored 28 goals in 28 matches in the Saudi league last season .
I know it’s not the same quality but he’s done it in the Pl already .
Fabrizio Romano said Arsenal have been monitoring Joao Neves for months, but Benfica might insist on £120m fee since his contract will only expire in 2028
My wish list:
– Joshua Zirkzee, because of his hold-up play and aerial ability. He’d likely make us more dominant in the opposition’s area and create more chances for the other attackers
– Douglas Luiz, because of his set-piece skills and he used to train at Man City for three years. He could create many assists and goals from set-pieces for Arsenal
midfield is the priority, rebuild of defensive midfield as aging legs depart and creative alternative to Odegaard
the two midfielders I would like are Douglas Luiz (PL proven, genuine defensive midfielder, set-pieces) and Bruno Guimaraes (PL proven, progressive the call, goal threat), both of them offer power too (c.f. Vieira and Zudimendi)
promoting Nwaneri alongside them
it’s a wishlist right, so I would still like Sesko to join as an alternative across the forward line
promoting Beireth and Odi-Martin alongside him
left back worries me, my wish would be for Zinc to replaced by Hato
but I also wish we don’t go for second best and/or ill-fitting, e.g. Sesko or no-one, go with what we have with academy given opportunities
Wirtz and Musiala and put rice back to 6.
But on a realistic note both the palace lads Eze and Olise can be done for about 130. In this scenario we keep Partey for another term and manage him, never playing two games a week. Eze takes the left wing spot however can roatate with Rice at 8 if needed or against lowly opposition. Olise covers Saka and Odegard and can cover at 8 against lower opposition. Trossard and the the big lad we have out on loan cover Havertz.
I have been saying since the start of the transfer window on just Arsenal. Wirtz and Olise, to overtake ManCity.
Next to Mbappe, WIRTZ is the second best striker in world football.
He should be played further forward in a Bergkamp role to link the forward players. Highly intelligent player, reminds me of a cross between Bergkamp and Henry, perfect for Arsenal. I have chose the two footed Olise over Musiala because he can play on either wing and also through the midfield, plus Musiala would be out of our price bracket. The third player would be the affordable french international defensive midfielder youssouf fortana who would cost a mere £22 million.
So the three players would be WIRTZ, Olise and Fortana.
Enough to add more technical class and up grade Arsenal to overtake ManCity and win Europe.
Wirtz was Germany player of the year, check him out on YouTube, he’s unbelievable. Olise I value as better skilled than Saka, and that’s saying something. Fortana at £22 million would be bargain of the transfer market if we can get him, he also has a great story how he started late in football, similar to Ian Wright.
These are the three players I have been mentioning on just Arsenal for the past three months, let’s hope Arteta reads just Arsenal and values their worth.
I believe if Arsenal will sign new players this summer window. Which they ought to do anyway. I think they will sign only three new players. Just as they did last summer And use two out of them to replace the duo former Arsenal’s players of: Cedric Soares and Mo Elneny who have all leftt the club last seasonon. The trio DMs of Bruno Guimaraes. Douglas Luiz or Amadou Onana if Arsenal signed one of them. They will use to replace Mo Elneny. And finally. The remaining newly signed two of a defender who SHOULDer a left-back and striker in the defender probably in Kadoglu, Victor Osimhen, Victor Gyokeres and Zirkzee. They use to do an upgrade to the left-back and striker positions of their team squad.
Should we give Havertz another year, promote from the Academy and buy world class youth players with one eye on the future. Or buy WIRTZ, Olise and Fortana for £200 million?
Martin Zubimendi would be the best replacement for Thomas Partey as he will offer assurance and stability in midfield. His reading of the game is excellent and dictating the play very well. Declan Rice might improve to another level with him as his partner. 2nd option for me is Yousseff Fofana. Rumor says he’ll be available for less than 20m. Amoudo Onana would be good too if not too expensive. I like Joao Neves for his technique and tenacity but he seems a bit lightweight as a shield for the back 4. Buying a winger to cover both flanks would be more important than a striker for me although I would like to see Amario Cozery Duberry and Ethan Nwanari being given more chances. I’m really hoping the Semih Kilicsoy rumors is true and they are really serious about buying him. This boy seems like having a tremendous potential. Zirkzee for me If they still want to add a new striker for the same reason as GAI suggested but I would prefer to promote Mika Biereth and Chido Obi into the squad. Seems like Bayern is trying to snatch the later one though. Hopefully they can confirm Ferdi Kadioglu signing soon as he’s so talented, professional and a very versatile player.
In response to daveg. One thing that has happened is that Areteta has brought out the best of Havertz. Much better than when he was with Chelsea. Chelsea treated him as player quite badly. Correct me if I’m wrong but for the 17 games he played as a forward, Havertz contributed to 19 goals (11 goals and 8 assists). So up front is his best position. Im happy for him to stay. But we still need to get a top forward
As for this question, I agree with those who say Douglas Luiz. I like him a lot
Still haven’t decided on a forward. Although we need another quality one
I’m still hoping they will keep Thomas Partey until his contract runs out because he’s still one the best DM in the league when fit and the perfect partner for Rice but it seems like they are running out of patience with him.