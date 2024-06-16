This my wishlist for Arsenal’s summer window – What’s your’s?

The transfer market is now officially open, and while we believe the Gunners will do their best this summer, we can’t help but make recommendations to them on which deals to close. Here is my transfer wish list.

Above all, I want an alternative to William Saliba, as well as an LCM who can replace Thomas Partey in midfield. Saliba played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League campaign, which is not sustainable; we cannot continue to be overly reliant on him to play every game in every competition again next season. Arteta needs another central defender to join his project.

With Partey’s frequent injuries, it’s unlikely that he’ll be available for the entire season. And since Arsenal have never fully replaced Xhaka, they could do so this summer.

I’m keen on Arsenal signing a versatile attacker who can play on the left or right wing with an eye for goal because we need more transition prowess against big boys like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. This winger should be an unstoppable ball carrier with a keen eye for a shot. For that swoop, I’m fine with a move for a versatile option like Pedro Neto; he meets the specified criteria.

A striker swoop would have been ideal, but if we can’t find the proper striker, I’m fine with Kai up front and Gabriel Jesus as an alternative.

Next season, I don’t want us to rely too heavily on Jorginho. I’d like us to ease him out of the team by bringing in a new LCM like Bruno Guimaraes, Joshua Kimmich, or Frenkie De Jong, who can partner with Declan Rice and drive the Arsenal engine room to new heights.

Even if Aaron Ramsdale leaves, I don’t mind having two top goalies, and I want us to solidify our interest in Real Madrid goalie Andriy Lunin, who has been linked with us and is likely to join us. On top of all of this, if we still have finances, I’d like us to pursue some other deals, including obtaining a top-left back. Last season, the position underperformed, and while Jurrien Timber and Tomiyasu can fill it next season, I wouldn’t mind adding a specialist to play there.

Ultimately, similar to last summer, we may need to spend more than £200 million to adequately enhance the team this season, depending on how well we sell.

That’s my wishlist; what’s yours?

Peter Rix

