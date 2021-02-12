This one Leeds man is making Arteta devise a special plan to stop him

Leeds United has returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as one of the strongest teams in the competition.

They have continued the exciting attacking brand of football that helped them dominate in the English Championship.

On their return to the top flight, one player that they added to their team is Raphinha.

The Brazilian dazzler has been one of the exciting players to watch for fans, but opposing defences have struggled to cope with him.

He will be one of Leeds’ danger men when they face Arsenal this weekend, and the Gunners are devising a plan to stop him.

Football Insider claims the Gunners are keen to make sure he doesn’t do so much damage to their team, and they are working on plans to stop him and Jack Harrison.

Both wide players are important to Marcelo Bielsa’s strategies to attack teams relentlessly.

They have done that successfully for much of this season, but Arsenal managed to shut them down in the reverse fixture which ended goalless.

Mikel Arteta and his assistants are now looking to stop them again in this game.

The plan is to ensure that the wingers don’t have enough space to run at the Arsenal defence.

