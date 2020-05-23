This Paul Pogba rumour could be good news for Arsenal

The agent of Paul Pogba has reportedly opened talks with Juventus about taking the Frenchman back to the Italian side, and that could be good news for Arsenal, reports Le10Sport.

Pogba enjoyed the best time in his career with the Italian side before returning to Manchester United in 2016. However, he has been unsettled at Old Trafford and a move away has been discussed for a long time now.

Juventus signed Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal last summer, and they have a wealth of midfielders. The signing of Pogba could pave the way for Arsenal to land Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has struggled to break into the Juventus first team since he joined them in the summer and he is eager to move to where he can see more first-team action.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him this season as Mikel Arteta prepares for his first full season.

The Gunners aren’t so convincing in midfield at the moment and Arteta would be delighted if he can land a new central midfielder.

The Spaniard is being forced to play Mesut Ozil at the moment and if he can sign Rabiot, it would give him far more creativity in the midfield.