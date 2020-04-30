This Premier League season has to be finished no matter how long it takes

There is a great deal of passion in football right now over whether the Premier League should be restarted at some point in the summer.

There are good points on both sides of the argument and no doubt the debate will rage on for weeks and months to come.

On a personal level, I want this season finished no matter what and if that means it restarts next year then so be it but cancelling the season, for me, is a non-starter and should not be considered under any circumstances.

I just feel that it is only those fans, including many Arsenal fans I am afraid to say, that has had a bad season that wants the season cancelled and all talk of football returning put on to the back burner.

Fans from Leeds United, Liverpool, West Brom, Leicester City etc take a very different point of view and therein lies the divide based on their own personal agendas.

Now, before the comments go into overdrive on here, that is not aimed at any of this site’s users, I know that because I have read their reasoning on here and it is easy to see the passion and heartfelt emotion behind their viewpoint.

To want the season cancelled just so that we can take advantage of our own terrible season just does not sit right with me and that is why I want the season completed no matter what.

It is wrong to start a new season when the old one is still outstanding, it is wrong to deny those that have put their heart and soul into this season and been rewarded.

If this season is null and void will all fines be returned? Records wiped clean? They should be if there are no winners declared and season erased as if it never existed.

What about the players and the goal bonuses, appearance money, clean sheet money, will all that be returned to the club? They did earn it but earned it doing what? playing a season that does not exist?

No doubt all these issues can be sorted one way or another but even so, football may be a business and that may dictate the road ahead but for me, I want fairness and effort rewarded, anything else would leave a sour taste in my mouth.

The integrity of the game is worth fighting for and cancelling this season rips that integrity to pieces.