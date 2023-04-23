This Ramsdale statistic could be one of the reasons Arsenal are struggling

Aaron Ramsdale has been one of the finest signings in Arsenal’s recent history and some of the big saves he has made this term are one of the reasons the Gunners remain atop the league standing.

Mikel Arteta trusts him fully and the Englishman is one of the first names on the team sheet when he is fit.

However, he has been error-prone in recent weeks and some of those errors have proved costly in the Gunners’ bid to win the league.

The Daily Mail reveals his error that led to a goal against Southampton was his sixth of the campaign and he has made two more than the next player.

Ramsdale is good with his hands and feet, but this stat shows there are parts of his game that must improve if he wants to help Arsenal become champions again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the finest goalies in England, but his errors are costly and he must fix them if he wants us to win the league.

Clubs will watch clips before facing us and try to unsettle him if he does eradicate the mistakes in his game.

When that begins to happen, it would be much harder for us to win games and we can only win the title conceding less than our opponents.

