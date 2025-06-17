This RB Leipzig double swoop could be the perfect answer to Arsenal’s transfer needs

How could Arsenal ignore the Xavi Simons transfer opportunity?

That is a question many Arsenal supporters may be asking, particularly those who recall the late May claim by Dean James, who stated:

“Berta speaking with Marcel Schäfer and Schuppan allegedly had nothing to do with Šeško, but rather it was regarding Xavi Simons,” as reported by Dean James on X.

The Simons transfer opportunity

It remains unclear what came of those conversations, but according to The Athletic:

“Xavi Simons has told RB Leipzig that he wishes to LEAVE this summer. With only two years left on his contract, Leipzig broadly accept that this might be the right moment to part ways, but are determined to resist offers below €70 million.”

Arsenal should move quickly to position themselves at the front of the queue for the Dutch playmaker.

Even if the club secures a top-class striker, there is still no guarantee of Premier League success. Mikel Arteta needs an x-factor player who can unlock defences centrally, particularly when injuries hit or when Martin Ødegaard’s form dips.

Simons could provide exactly that, offering:

Greater one-on-one ability beyond Bukayo Saka

More speed, dynamism, and ball-striking quality in attacking transitions

Simons’ lack of Premier League experience should not deter Arsenal

While some may point to his youth and lack of Premier League exposure, Simons’ skillset is undeniable. He possesses the technical and mental attributes to adapt, and his development trajectory suggests he is ready for the next step.

In the end, transfers are about ability and adaptability, not just experience. For a club pushing for titles on multiple fronts, Simons could prove to be a vital addition.

Of course, the reported €70 million fee presents a challenge, especially if Arsenal are also to sign Benjamin Šeško. But imagine securing both players in one window. Would Arsenal even need another attacking option?

Simons could also feature on the left wing, offering flexibility and depth across the forward line. It is certainly a move worth serious consideration.

What do you think Gooners?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…