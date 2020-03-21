This Real Madrid outcast would be ideal summer signing

Arsenal are linked with a lot of players at present, which is no surprise given the fact that there is no football being played, and our club name is always one of the most overused out there.

If all the rumours proved to be true, all our rivals are readying up to sign Aubameyang from us, Liverpool are eyeing young Saka, and every defender in the world is being eyed for a move to Arsenal.

I must say, there is little to be excited about from what I have read of late, so I’m asking myself who could we realistically bring in this summer, to make the biggest difference.

Let’s say that Aubameyang does go this summer, which I have to unfortunately admit, it does appear likely, we will receive somewhere between £35-50 Million depending on your chosen sources.

This would be more than enough to bring in James Rodriguez in my opinion, and that is what I would love to see happen. We already have strikers ready to slot into that attacking role should PEA vacate the building in Lacazette, Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, and what would be more beneficial would be to replace Ozil with someone who can not only score goals (some spectacular goals at that), but be the man to unlock defences for those in more advanced roles.

James has been restricted to only seven appearances so far this season having returned from a two-year loan deal with Bayern Munich, and is very much out of favour in Spain. Not only is he not enjoying the best of times out there, he is also entering the final year of his contract this summer (much like Aubameyang), and a permanent move away looks near certain, although a deal would more than likely be close to £20-25 Million in reality.

Yes this move would pose a risky one given his recent struggles with both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but the soon-to-be 29 year-old should be coming into his prime right now, and where better to return to enjoying your football then the Emirates?

Who would love to see James don the Arsenal red? And who thinks he’s done as a top player and I should have my head examining?

Patrick