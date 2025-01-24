This route to goal will be profitable if we utilise it with precision against Wolves

Contrary to popular belief, Arsenal still have a genuine chance in the race to win their first League title in over 20 years. This weekend, they will continue their pursuit of leaders Liverpool when they travel to the Midlands to face a struggling Wolves side at Molineux. With the game kicking off at the same time as Liverpool’s, the Gunners mustn’t drop any more points. Wolves have had a disappointing campaign so far, and Arsenal will fancy their chances of winning comfortably if they perform to their best standards.

Currently, Wolves are sitting just outside the relegation zone, with only goal difference separating them from 18th-placed Ipswich Town. Arsenal should view this match as an excellent opportunity to take all three points, but the chance of victory will be significantly higher if they make the most of their strengths while exploiting the weaknesses of their opponents.

One of Arsenal’s key assets this season, which has been utilised with great success, is their ability to deliver quality crosses into the box. No team in the Premier League has scored more goals from crosses than the Gunners, with 11 goals to their name so far.

This asset could prove invaluable in their clash with Wolves, particularly because no other Premier League side has conceded more goals from crosses than them, with the tally standing at 10. Arsenal’s wingers, such as Leandro Trossard against Aston Villa and Gabriel Martinelli against Dinamo Zagreb, have been delivering superb balls into the box in recent games. The Gunners will need them to maintain this level of performance against Wolves if they are to take full advantage of the opposition’s defensive frailties.

After struggling to find the back of the net in some previous matches, it will be a relief for Arsenal that they have recently found a more consistent route to goal. If they continue to capitalise on their crossing ability, they will have every chance of securing another vital three points against Wolves, bringing them one step closer to the top of the table.

With Liverpool in strong form, Arsenal must continue winning, and with the right tactics and focus, this match offers a great opportunity to keep pace in the title race.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT