This season will be Phase 4 of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project

Out of 5 phases, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project has entered phase 4, and to fully succeed in this new phase, here are things that the club, Edu, and Arteta are doing.

They managed to beat Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to Kai Havertz’s signature. Convincing the German that Arsenal is where he will reach his peak, to the point that it was Arsenal he wanted.

They have managed to tune Declan Rice to only want them, even with the desire of Bayern Munich and Manchester City to buy him from West Ham. Whenever it was reported, it was always obvious the Hammer favored playing under Mikel Arteta and not Thomas Tuchel or Arteta.

They managed to convince Ethan Nwaneri, who every top PL club wanted to sign, to commit his future to Arsenal and write his name in history as a Gunner.

They are reaching a point where the club is reportedly confident in letting go of top stars like Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Folarin Balogun, who are tipped to leave. In the previous phases, such players leaving would have left Arteta in a dilemma, but currently, they can leave, and there’s still a feeling the club will survive without them.

The Arsenal team Arteta is going to unleash next season will be better and able to win silverware. Phase 4 is about tasting silverware before phase 5, where Arsenal will be a force to be reckoned with all over the world.

COYG! Trust the process!

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…