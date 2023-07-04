This season will be Phase 4 of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project

Out of 5 phases, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project has entered phase 4, and to fully succeed in this new phase, here are things that the club, Edu, and Arteta are doing.
🔴⚪️ | Phase 4 of Mikel Arteta’s plan could well and truly be in motion. 💪🔥✅ #AFC #Transfers #WHUFC #Rice #Havertz pic.twitter.com/pmjUcSFVNV
— Punch Drunk Arsenal (@PunchDrunkAFC) June 24, 2023
They managed to beat Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to Kai Havertz’s signature. Convincing the German that Arsenal is where he will reach his peak, to the point that it was Arsenal he wanted.
They have managed to tune Declan Rice to only want them, even with the desire of Bayern Munich and Manchester City to buy him from West Ham. Whenever it was reported, it was always obvious the Hammer favored playing under Mikel Arteta and not Thomas Tuchel or Arteta.
They managed to convince Ethan Nwaneri, who every top PL club wanted to sign, to commit his future to Arsenal and write his name in history as a Gunner.
They are reaching a point where the club is reportedly confident in letting go of top stars like Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Folarin Balogun, who are tipped to leave. In the previous phases, such players leaving would have left Arteta in a dilemma, but currently, they can leave, and there’s still a feeling the club will survive without them.
The Arsenal team Arteta is going to unleash next season will be better and able to win silverware. Phase 4 is about tasting silverware before phase 5, where Arsenal will be a force to be reckoned with all over the world.
COYG! Trust the process!
Sam P
While agreeing with nearly all that you say Sam P, I was led to understand that we were going to win the CL in three years.
In fairness, if we take out the season interrupted by covid, we are still, going by your reckoning, two years OVER that three year prophecy.
Are Havertz and Rice injury-prone
Phase 4 – intergrating an inverted rightback formation coupled with the inverted leftback formation. (& win trophies)
phase 5 – intergrating an inverted centreback formation coupled with the other 2 above formations. (& win trophies)
Phase 6, 7, 8, 9…… (win more trophies)
ALWAYS FORWARD!! (& implement the chaos formation theory)
Phase 4 🫡
Phase 4 extroverted and inverted DK 😂😂
As I say, three years has, seemingly turned into five, not that it matters, just wish the club would acknowledge that it’s taking longer than expected, whatever the reason, instead of elongating the process / plan until we win something.
When Arteta came into the mess that was Arsenal. My list of priorities for him were:
A- 2020 : To stabilise the team, stop the downward spiral until the end of the season
B- 2020/21. To give as many players a final chance to prove themselves worthy of wearing and playing for Arsenal.
C- 2021/22: To start purging the team of the bad apples and underperformers while slowly introducing his own players while fighting for Top 6.
D- 2022/23: Buying more of his players and Fighting for a Top 4 place.
E- 2023/24: Seriously Challenging the Top 2.
F- 2024/25: Challenging / going for the title..
But from what happened this season and the financial backing Arteta has recieved from the owners this transfer window, I have now revised my predictions. We are a season ahead so I now expect 2023/24 to be the year we win the title instead of 2024/25. Let’s go for it again this coming season and let’s bottle it..
Arteta has been hitting my expectations so far. The disappointing thing about it all is that for the last 2 seasons he looked like he was overachieving but then at the last huddle he fell off and ended the season on a downer even if the improvements were there for all to see..
I think Arteta has been a very stabilising personality at our club.. we needed that..
Did you make those priorities in 2019 or today when you were writing that comment?
I think he made those priorities before Wenger was sacked
Lol HH ,exactly what I thought
His priorities and predictions “coincidentally” happens to be the club history of the past 4 years.
I can hear the sigh of relief that they are hitting your expectations.
There must be enormous pressure on them to deliver on a level that you would find satisfactory.
“They are reaching the point where the club is reportedly confident in letting go of top stars like Teinrny, Xhaka and Partey’
No Sam P, not so fast where not out of the woods yet, recently someone has been toying with the idea.
If we proceed down that route, we will be caught again with our pants below our knees.
Do you really think players nowadays can be convinced because of clubs vision or goals?
Havertz was convinced by that fat salary. It’s not like he was to Chelsea what Mbampe is to PSG or Haaland to Man City.
I heard Declan priority was to stay in London and the only club willing to pay his fee, give him fat salary and is on the upward spiral is Arsenal.
Happy for all the signings and looking forward to a successful future by the way.
Signings please.
Not players linked, players close to signing or players wanting to come.
You cannot name them in your squad.