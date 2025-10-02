This Serie A club made a late attempt to sign Arsenal Winger in the summer

During the previous summer transfer window, a number of key names were linked with moves away in a summer that saw the club strengthen extensively in virtually every area of the pitch. Some big names were offloaded on deadline day, while a number of players left as free agents. A name that was constantly linked with a move was Leandro Trossard and now the latest reports have revealed a Serie A club attempted to lure him to Italy late in the window.

Roma’s failed late move

As revealed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma made a last ditch attempt to sign Leandro Trossard in the latter stages of the transfer window. The club from Rome tried to sign him in the final hours of deadline day but they were priced out of a move by Arsenal. The Gunners reportedly placed a high valuation on the Belgian international, a decision that is understandable considering he had recently signed a new deal. His contract was not extended, but improved terms were offered after impressing for Arsenal since his arrival. Along with AS Roma, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe were also linked with a move in the summer. With his contract expiring in 2027, speculation surrounding his future will only continue to intensify in the coming months.

Trossard’s strong start to the season

Currently, the Belgian is enjoying the start of the 2025-26 campaign. He has already amassed four goal contributions, two goals and two assists, in seven games this season, with his best performance arguably being that second half cameo against Athletic Club. The Belgian forms part of our impressive depth in the attacking area of the pitch. His contributions from the bench have been important so far and he will play a starring role in a long and arduous season.

Benjamin Kenneth

