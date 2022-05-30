This summer is Arteta and Edu’s biggest test – Splash the cash Arsenal…

Just how true are the words from the club? by Shenel

Thank god the end of Arsenal’s season is finally here! Although we were not relegated, as we may have been guilty of thinking after the first few games, finishing fifth is not exactly the best, but not the worst either!

Now this season is over we should have a positive summer, or so we have been promised!

Mikel Arteta and the board have promised Arsenal fans so much for this transfer window where big spends and new faces are going to happen!

And as always, the rumours and links to many players are never ending.

But many a time we have been promised a certain budget for transfer windows but then when it comes to bidding for players Arsenal bid the lowest of the low. We then end up missing out on the player because they are too tight with the purse strings and then they say “we didn’t want that player that much anyway” or “we only go for players we feel would make a good impact on the side.”

Yes, I do understand they have to look out for their pockets, but with great additions come competition in the side, and with competition comes fighting on the trophy front, and with trophies comes bonuses and nice pay-outs for the club.

So why wouldn’t you want to splurge on players if they will make the team better and give you more chances to win trophies?

Every other club manages to do so!!

This is something that over the years we haven’t done right, we have panic-buyed at times and splashed out cash on players that (in my opinion) do not seem worthy and have not been worthy enough to don the Arsenal shirt!

This summer window will be a big test to see just how true the promises from the board are, and if we actually come through this window with even half of the targets we are being linked with then it will be deemed a successful one, although performances on the pitch would be the best way to prove it of course.

So, will Edu finally show his worth and his scouting eye? And will the club give free rein on funds and who we buy?

Well, only time will tell but I sure hope so, because it is about time we are promised what is preached by the club.

Then, and only then, will we be able to be in the challenge to bring home some trophies!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

