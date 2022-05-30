This summer is Arteta and Edu’s biggest test – Splash the cash Arsenal…

Just how true are the words from the club? by Shenel
Thank god the end of Arsenal’s season is finally here! Although we were not relegated, as we may have been guilty of thinking after the first few games, finishing fifth is not exactly the best, but not the worst either!
Now this season is over we should have a positive summer, or so we have been promised!
Mikel Arteta and the board have promised Arsenal fans so much for this transfer window where big spends and new faces are going to happen!
And as always, the rumours and links to many players are never ending.
But many a time we have been promised a certain budget for transfer windows but then when it comes to bidding for players Arsenal bid the lowest of the low. We then end up missing out on the player because they are too tight with the purse strings and then they say “we didn’t want that player that much anyway” or “we only go for players we feel would make a good impact on the side.”
Yes, I do understand they have to look out for their pockets, but with great additions come competition in the side, and with competition comes fighting on the trophy front, and with trophies comes bonuses and nice pay-outs for the club.
So why wouldn’t you want to splurge on players if they will make the team better and give you more chances to win trophies?
Every other club manages to do so!!
This is something that over the years we haven’t done right, we have panic-buyed at times and splashed out cash on players that (in my opinion) do not seem worthy and have not been worthy enough to don the Arsenal shirt!
This summer window will be a big test to see just how true the promises from the board are, and if we actually come through this window with even half of the targets we are being linked with then it will be deemed a successful one, although performances on the pitch would be the best way to prove it of course.
So, will Edu finally show his worth and his scouting eye? And will the club give free rein on funds and who we buy?
Well, only time will tell but I sure hope so, because it is about time we are promised what is preached by the club.
Then, and only then, will we be able to be in the challenge to bring home some trophies!
Heres hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
If we extended Nketiah’s contract, we should’ve signed a taller CF instead of Jesus. Having two similar CFs is redundant and would likely make our crosses wasteful again
For all your (usually very annoying) talk about signing a CF, this is the only one I agree with
OT: Looks like Spurs have almost sealed the deal for Ivan Perisic (free)
Still undecided if he is a good signing but extremely experienced and fit player, prob a good influence to have in a dressing room.
I reckon we’ve done all our business . Got Eddie and Elneny after all. They are just like new signings! What ambition!
🤭😂🤣
Despite being the club that spent most in the season just finished and having spent quite a lot of money for the past 10 years, it seems the myth, we aren’t spending, can prevail for some.
Very strange.
You see Shenel, I question thr premise in your piece that we were PROMISED a huge spend. Problem is with some people that whenever a rumour circulates, that manythen pick up on it wuthout questioning its truth and base their assumptions on what so very often was never the truth in the first place. Equally, I do not say that all rumours and statements are false , of course not, as that would be unthinking and I am a deep thinker who always questions every utterance I hear or read from official football sources. As a topical example of how I NEVER BELIEVE UNFOUNDED RUMOURS, right now the French police are claiming that there was “industrial level ticket fraud” in the CL FINAL, which , they claim, led to the chaos. I dismiss this as the French police and French governement desperately trying to get thmselves out of the chaos the police created.
I do not say there were NO FAKE TICKETS at all, simply that there was not an industrial level. All my common sencse tells me that is a lie and nonsense. I think for myself and have never subscribed to being what I call “unthinking rumour fodder”!
So returning to this thread, I HAVE NEVER ACCEPOTED THAT WE WERE EVER PROMISEDHUGE SPENDING THIS SUMMER. That also does not mean it will not happen for certain but simply that I have seen no actual “PROMISE” from the man who counts, Kroenke. All other noise is just conjecture and rumour, albeit easily accepted by non deep thinkers. So be warned, all of your easily deluded “rumour fodder”.